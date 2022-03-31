Cowboys travel to Kansas State after midweek Bedlam defeat to the Sooners

Record: 18-7

Looking ahead: The Cowboys travel to Kansas State for a three-game set at Tointon Family Stadium. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. start Saturday. Sunday’s finale is set for 1 p.m. All three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

OSU has claimed wins over the Wildcats in 17 of the past 18 meetings between the programs, including 11 victories in a row. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 27-9.

Looking back: Oklahoma came from behind and swiped a 7-6 Bedlam victory from the Cowboys in walk-off fashion Tuesday night at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field. The defeat snapped an 11-game OSU win streak, the program’s longest since 2014. The Cowboys opened Big 12 Conference play last weekend with a three-game sweep of Kansas at O’Brate Stadium.

Notable: OSU heads to Kansas State leading the nation with a fielding percentage of .989. The Cowboys have committed only 10 errors on the season, second only to Notre Dame with eight. … Right-hander Justin Campbell has recorded at least eight strikeouts in all six of his starts in 2022. The sophomore ace's 58 Ks top the Big 12, and rank seventh in the country. … Asher's Trevor Martin has emerged as OSU’s reliable closer in 2022. He leads the conference with seven saves, and his 14 appearances for the Cowboys this spring are the most among OSU relievers.

— Eli Lederman Tulsa World

