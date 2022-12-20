Cowboys throttle Islanders 81-58, Chris Harris Jr. strings together another strong performance

STILLWATER — Chris Harris Jr. just gets his minutes as they come.

Oklahoma State’s senior guard emphasized that he’s not one to complain about playing time. He works hard for his minutes, stresses the importance of practice and of course, making the most of the opportunity.

And as the Cowboys without top reserve guard Caleb Asberry — who has missed the past two games with illness — Harris Jr. is making the most of this opportunity.

The 6-foot-2 guard has played 18 minutes in each of OSU’s last two games, with another strong performance from Harris Jr. off the bench helped the Cowboys rout Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81-58 on Tuesday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

“I just feel like my confidence level was boosted knowing that we had a man down, so he (coach Mike Boynton) was going to look to a senior to bring another spark,” he said. “So I just feel like me taking my confidence, doing what I need to do as a senior, just helping the team win.”

Against Wichita State last Saturday, Harris Jr. didn’t score a point but recorded five assists and zero turnovers in the win. On Tuesday, he became a scorer, shooting 3-for-6 from 3-point land, tallying nine points.

He added an assist and turnover.

“I just feel like that is my game in general,” Harris said of his versatility. “If I can find you, I’m going to pass it. I’m an unselfish player. But if I feel like I’m hot, they’ll do the same for me because I’m also doing the same for them when they’re hot.”

When asked if Harris Jr. could start to see an expanded role come Big 12 play — which will start Dec. 31 when the Cowboys travel to Lawrence, Kan., to face Kansas — Boynton said he wants Harris Jr.’s minutes to be quality, not quantity.

“It depends how each game goes,” Boynton said. “Maybe it’s not 18 (minutes) every night, it might be 25. Who knows, foul trouble, making shots…I’m more focused on what he does out there.”

It wasn’t just Harris who shot well from three Tuesday. As a team, the Cowboys shot 39.4% from behind the arc, their second-best performance of the year.

“We have a lot of guys that are capable of making shots and I think we showed that today,” Boynton said. “So, if we get Bryce continuing to shoot the way he is, get Avery Anderson going, obviously (Anderson’s) nine assists is a big number but 22 assists on 29 made baskets is quite an accomplishment.”

Against Corpus Christi (6-6), the Cowboys jumped out to a quick lead and quickly built onto it, carrying a 27-point lead into halftime. Out of the intermission, OSU piled on, eventually reaching a 31-point lead with several minutes left in the contest.

Four Cowboys finished with double-digits in points, with guard Bryce Thompson continuing his offensive production from this weekend. Avery Anderson — who bumped heads with an opposing Wichita State player Saturday and needed three stitches above his left eye after the game — scored 10 points against the Islanders.

Anderson wore a set of goggles to protect the injury.

“I didn’t really know he was going to wear them until right before the game,” Boynton said.

OKLA. STATE 81, TAMU – CORPUS CHRISTI 58

TAMU – CC 20 38 – 58

Okla. State 44 37 – 81

TAMU – CORPUS CHRISTI (6-6): Mushila 3-7 1-1 7, Keys 2-6 0-0 4, Tennyson 3-16 2-11 10, Jackson 2-2 0-0 4, Fryer 0-1 0-1 0, Dease 1-7 0-4 3, Williams 7-15 5-11 19, Nickelson 1-3 1-2 4, Grandberry 0-4 0-1 1. Roberts 2-4 0-2 4, Kern 0-0 0-0 2

OKLA. STATE (8-4): Boone 2-3 0-1 7, Cisse 6-9 0-0 12, Anderson 3-7 2-6 10, Thompson 4-10 4-8 13, Wright 2-6 2-6 6, Smith 4-4 0-0 12, Harris Jr. 3-6 3-6 9, Williams 3-8 2-5 8, Newton 2-2 0-0 4, Kouma 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-1 0

3-Point Goals: Corpus Christi 9-33 (Tennyson 2-11, Williams 5-11, Nickelson 1-2, Mushila 1-1, Dease 0-4, Roberts 0-2, Grandberry 0-1, Fryer 0-1), Okla. State 13-33 (Thompson 4-8 Harris Jr. 3-6, Williams 2-5, Anderson 2-6, Wright 2-6, Boone 0-1, Brown 0-1). Rebounds: Corpus Christi 29 (Mushila 5), Okla. State 41 (Cisse 14). Assists: Corpus Christi 11 (Jackson 3), Okla. State 22 (Anderson 9). Total Fouls: Corpus Christi 16, Okla. State 13. A: 6,007