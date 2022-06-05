Cowboys take 14-10 extra-inning win over Arkansas to extend season

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State was down but never out.

The top-seeded Cowboys pulled off two victories Sunday at O’Brate Stadium to live another day in their NCAA baseball regional, overcoming a 12-run deficit against Missouri State in the afternoon and outlasting Arkansas 14-10 in 10 innings in the evening.

They will play the Razorbacks again Monday night with the season on the line again. The winner goes to the super regional, which OSU would host as the No. 7 national seed if it advances.

The game was decided in the 10th inning. A single from Aidan Meola led to two runs and Nolan McLean produced two more on a home run down the left-field line.

It was a continuation of a wild regional for the Cowboys, whose last three games totaled 100 runs and lasted five hours each. With a solo home run from David Mendham and a pair of runs on singles from Chase Adkison and Roc Riggio, OSU was up 3-2 through two innings.

Riggio hit a two-run bomb in the fourth and Griffin Doersching smacked a home run on the first pitch he saw in the fifth for the 6-2 advantage. Cayden Wallace had a home run for the Hogs in the fifth and drove in two runs in the sixth with a bases-loaded single.

In a high-pressure eighth inning, each team had to weather shaky moments while combining for three errors. OSU (42-21) scored a run on a sac fly from Adkison, but the two-run lead was anything but insurmountable.

In the bottom of the inning, Arkansas (40-19) capitalized on a throwing error for a run before Michael Turner put his team in front with a two-run homer.

Trailing by one heading into the ninth, the Cowboys were running out of chances when Mendham hit to left center and the outfielder couldn’t make the play. Two runners scored and a third run followed on a double from Marcus Brown.

With Arkansas down to its last out in the bottom of the evening, Brady Slavens knocked a single down the right-field line, punching in two runs and ultimately sending the game to extra innings.

Mitchell Stone earned the win (2-1), pitching 6⅓ innings and giving up 11 hits and five runs but striking out seven and getting out of several jams.

