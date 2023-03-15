On Wednesday, Oklahoma State defeated Youngstown State, 69-64 in Youngstown, Ohio, in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

OSU guard Caleb Asberry scored a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds of the game to secure the win. After trailing for most of the game, the Cowboys (19-15) eventually managed to take the lead on a Quion Williams layup with 6:53 left.

It’s the first road win in school history for OSU in the NIT.

OSU dominated in the paint with larger forwards, controlling the offensive boards and staying within reach through second-chance points. After struggling with fouls early in the game, OSU center Moussa Cisse (10 points, 13 rebounds) became vital down the stretch, finishing with a double-double.

Tyreek Smith (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Quion Williams (11 points, 11 rebounds) also managed to record double-doubles, the first time the Cowboys finished with three double-doubles since Nov. 14, 2009.

The Penguins (24-10) built their lead on the strength of 3-point shooting in the early portions of the game, but struggled down the final stretch after surrendered the lead. They finished shooting 8-of-27 from beyond the arc.

The Cowboys also struggled from 3-point range, finishing shooting 4-of-19, with Asberry scoring two and guards John-Michael Wright and Bryce Thompson with one.

Guard Dwayne Cohill scored 25 points and recorded five assists.

The Cowboys entered as the top seed in the tournament, but staffing issues resulted in OSU opting to play a road game instead of hosting the game. It was the first time since 1993 the Penguins hosted a Power Five school.

The Cowboys will now host Eastern Washington in the second round of the NIT on Sunday at a time to be determined later in Stillwater.