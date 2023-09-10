Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TEMPE, Ariz. – With triple-digit temperatures in the desert, Oklahoma State rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Arizona State, 27-15 at Mountain America Stadium.

The Cowboys again stuck with three quarterbacks, splitting drives between Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel in that order on Saturday. The trio combined to complete 22-of-32 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, Ollie Gordon again led OSU’s rushing attack, finishing with 53 yards on nine carries. Jaden Nixon, who broke a 38-yard rush late, also contributed to the Cowboys’ attack.

On defense, OSU (2-0) allowed several big plays by ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada, who struck on a 65-yard touchdown pass, while junior running back Cam Skattebo, slippery for OSU's defense, rushed for 62 yards. A fourth-down stop by Collin Oliver allowed the Cowboys to close out the game on offense, scoring their final touchdown with 2:56 left in the game.

OSU will host South Alabama at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Boone Pickens Stadium to close the nonconference schedule.