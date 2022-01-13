Cowboys struggle with shooting, fall at Texas Tech

The Red Raiders had a 42-27 halftime lead, and led by at least 12 points the rest of the way. The final score matched the largest margin of the game.

Texas Tech and Oklahoma State were initially supposed to play what was going to be the Big 12 opener for both teams on New Year's Day, but that was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Cowboys program at the time.

Big picture

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had an upset of their own last Saturday, with a 64-51 home win over then-No. 14 Texas. But they now have consecutive double-figure losses in a week when they play three road games in five days while traveling more than 3,200 miles. It started with a 1,079-mile trip from its Stillwater campus to West Virginia, where the Cowboys lost 70-60 loss Tuesday before going 1,467 miles to Lubbock. They still had about 700 miles left, with a trip to Waco before returning home.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders, who shot 50% (28 of 56), are 10-0 at home this season. They played their seventh game in a row without Terrence Shannon because of a lingering back issue, though he could return as early as this weekend.

Poll implications