STILLWATER — Led by junior guard Bryce Thompson scoring 22 points, Oklahoma State defeated Eastern Washington 71-60 in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday.

The Cowboys shed some offensive woes in the game, shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc, with Thompson individually shooting 6-of-11 from three.

After leading 39-30 at the half, OSU opened the second half with a 6-0 run, ballooned its lead into double-digits and not allowing the Eagles to get within six points of the lead for the remainder of the game.

Aside from Thompson’s team-high in points, OSU’s senior forward Tyreek Smith finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, his second consecutive game with a double-double. He was followed closely behind by John-Michael Wright with 11 points.

The Eagles (23-11) were led by senior forward Angel Allegri, who scored 17 points all three assists in the game.

The Cowboys (20-15) advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT for the first time since 2018, tying the deepest run for the program in the tournament.

OSU will play the winner of North Texas and Sam Houston in the quarterfinals at Gallagher-Iba Arena on either March 21 or 22, with next round’s schedule still to be determined.