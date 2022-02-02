 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowboys sign Snow Junior College DT Seleti Fevaleaki
0 Comments
editor's pick

Cowboys sign Snow Junior College DT Seleti Fevaleaki

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU helmets (copy)

STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

STILLWATER — A year after Jaylen Warren arrived to Oklahoma State and exploded as the Cowboys' leading rusher, OSU inked another All-American from Snow Junior College Wednesday.

The Cowboys announced the signing of defensive tackle Seleti Fevaleaki to open National Signing Day Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman chose OSU over from Missouri, Nebraska and Indiana, among others.

Fevaleaki was an NJCAA First-Team All-American in his lone season at Snow in 2021, the same school that produced Cowboys such as Warren, Sione Asi and Nathan Latu.

Fevaleaki comes to Stillwater with three years of remaining eligibility. He committed to BYU as a three-star prospect in the class of 2017, but did not join the Cougars until 2019. He redshirted as a freshman before recording six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery at BYU in 2020 before his transfer to Snow.

Fevaleaki becomes the fourth defensive lineman to join the Cowboys' class of 2022 along with high school signees DeSean Brown, Jaleel Johnson and Landon Dean. He is the third junior college commit in OSU's incoming class, joining offensive lineman Tyrone Webber and linebacker Xavier Benson. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert