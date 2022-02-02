Cowboys sign Snow Junior College DT Seleti Fevaleaki

STILLWATER — A year after Jaylen Warren arrived to Oklahoma State and exploded as the Cowboys' leading rusher, OSU inked another All-American from Snow Junior College Wednesday.

The Cowboys announced the signing of defensive tackle Seleti Fevaleaki to open National Signing Day Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman chose OSU over from Missouri, Nebraska and Indiana, among others.

Fevaleaki was an NJCAA First-Team All-American in his lone season at Snow in 2021, the same school that produced Cowboys such as Warren, Sione Asi and Nathan Latu.