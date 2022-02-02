Cowboys sign Snow Junior College DT Seleti Fevaleaki

STILLWATER — A year after Jaylen Warren arrived to Oklahoma State and exploded as the Cowboys' leading rusher, OSU inked another All-American from Snow Junior College Wednesday.
The Cowboys announced the signing of defensive tackle Seleti Fevaleaki to open National Signing Day Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman chose OSU over from Missouri, Nebraska and Indiana, among others.
Fevaleaki was an NJCAA First-Team All-American in his lone season at Snow in 2021, the same school that produced Cowboys such as Warren, Sione Asi and Nathan Latu.
Instant difference-maker. @SeletiFevaleaki makes it official.🖋 https://t.co/KiJn1PZgWk#LetsRide22 I #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/gKWLgkHpEL— OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 2, 2022
Fevaleaki comes to Stillwater with three years of remaining eligibility. He committed to BYU as a three-star prospect in the class of 2017, but did not join the Cougars until 2019. He redshirted as a freshman before recording six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery at BYU in 2020 before his transfer to Snow.
Fevaleaki becomes the fourth defensive lineman to join the Cowboys' class of 2022 along with high school signees DeSean Brown, Jaleel Johnson and Landon Dean. He is the third junior college commit in OSU's incoming class, joining offensive lineman Tyrone Webber and linebacker Xavier Benson.