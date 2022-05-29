Cowboys selected to host fourth NCAA Regional since 2014

STILLWATER — For the fourth time since 2014, Oklahoma State is set to host NCAA Regional baseball in Stillwater.

The Cowboys (39-20) were selected as one of 16 Regional hosts Sunday evening and are set to welcome three visiting programs to O’Brate Stadium for the 2022 NCAA Stillwater Regional from June 3-6. OSU’s ninth straight NCAA Regional appearance is the 47th in program history and marks the fourth time the Cowboys have hosted a regional under coach Josh Holliday.

OSU’s regional opponents will be announced at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.

The Cowboys progress into the postseason after reaching the Big 12 Championship semifinals over the weekend in Arlington, Texas, where OSU was bounced by eventual runner-up Texas. Holliday and Co. ranked as high as No. 2 in national polls earlier this spring and appeared a lock to host Super Regional action before the Cowboys slipped from atop the conference standings and lost five of their last seven games to close the regular season.

This spring’s regional represents OSU’s first at O’Brate Stadium, the 8,000-seat ballpark opened in 2021. The Cowboys have advanced from each of their past three home regionals — in 2014, 2016 and 2019 (played at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Stadium due to weather conditions) — and are seeking a sixth all-time Super Regional appearance in 2022.

OSU released a timeline on ticket sales for the 2022 NCAA Stillwater Regional Sunday night:

OSU Baseball season ticket holders in Sections 110-114, Corrals and Club Level have until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, to pay for their tickets in their Ticketmaster account.

OSU Baseball season ticket holders in Sections 105-109 and 115-126 will have access to purchase tickets starting at noon on Tuesday, May 31.

OSU Baseball General Admission season ticket holders will have access to purchase tickets starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

Any remaining All-Session locations (reserved or general admission) will go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1.

