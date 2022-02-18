 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowboys' season opener vs Central Michigan moved to Thursday Sept. 1
Cowboys' season opener vs Central Michigan moved to Thursday Sept. 1

Mike Gundy (copy)

Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas Jayhawks staffs teams shake hands after a game on October 30, 2021 Boone Pickens stadium in Stillwater.

 Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State fans won't have to wait for the first Saturday of college football season next fall to catch the Cowboys. Instead, OSU will kick off its 2022 campaign on a Thursday.

The program announced Friday morning that the Cowboys' season opener against Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium has been moved to Thursday Sept. 1. The visit from the Chippewas was previously scheduled for Saturday Sept. 3. 

Kick off time and television information for the game is to be determined.

The meeting will represent OSU's first Thursday kick since its 2018 season opener agains Missouri State. The Cowboys are 11-0 on Thursday under coach Mike Gundy.

The midweek date with Central Michigan will leave OSU nine days before it hosts Arizona State in Week 2 on Sept. 10. The Cowboys close non conference play in September against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Sept. 17.

OSU is 1-1 all-time against the Chippewas, who upset the Cowboys 30-27 when they last visited Stillwater in Sept. 2016. 

