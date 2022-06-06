Cowboys' season ends with 7-3 regional loss to Arkansas

STILLWATER — Late in Monday night’s regional final, top-seeded Oklahoma State encountered its ideal scenario.

The Cowboys were trailing No. 2 seed Arkansas by two when Roc Riggio stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth. Riggio, who had been clutch throughout the tournament, went down swinging.

Another opportunity to score runs didn’t come, resulting in a 7-3 heartbreaker in what was a conclusion to a wild few days at O’Brate Stadium and the end of a promising season.

Seeded seventh nationally, the Cowboys (42-22) would have hosted North Carolina in super regionals with a win Monday, an incredible turn of events after needing three consecutive victories following a deflating loss to Arkansas two days earlier. Two of those wins came Sunday in five-hour marathons against Missouri State and Arkansas, setting the stage for Monday night.

With its usual flair for the dramatic, OSU rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the winner-take-all meeting. The Razorbacks (41-19) ignited with four runs in the fourth, starting with a home run from Brady Slavens.

David Mendham homered to right field in the sixth and the Cowboys generated momentum in the seventh behind a double from Riggio and a sac fly from Zach Ehrhard to pull within 5-3.

In the eighth, fans stood in anticipation and hung on the outcome of every pitch. Justin Campbell delivered two key strikeouts in the top of the inning, increasing the tension in the stadium for what was to come.

Mendham singled and Nolan McLean was hit by a pitch. After a Marcus Brown bunt that advanced Mendham to third, Brett Brown was walked to load the bases.

With Zebulon Vermillion on the mound, Adkison struck out swinging, then Riggio did the same.

Campbell added a pair of strikeouts in the ninth but walked Cayden Wallace and gave up a double from Michael Turner that scored two more runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ehrhard was out on a popup to right field and Jake Thompson and Griffin Doersching struck out swinging. While the Razorbacks celebrated on the field, OSU players dejectedly gathered in the outfield to mourn the end of their season.

