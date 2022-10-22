 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowboys score 17 straight to edge out Longhorns 41-34

STILLWATER — After trailing for most of the game, No. 11 Oklahoma State scored the final 17 points to edge 20th-ranked Texas 41-34 on Saturday night.

The Cowboys scored the go-ahead touchdown with three minutes left on a 41-yard catch by Bryson Green, who avoided a tackle and raced untouched to the end zone.

Down three defensive starters, OSU (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) struggled in the first half to contain Texas standout Bijan Robinson, who finished with 181 yards and two touchdowns.

More key players left with injuries throughout the game, and the Cowboys were unable to generate any offensive rhythm until the fourth quarter, when Brennan Presley caught a touchdown pass from Spencer Sanders with 10 minutes left.

After Green's touchdown, Texas (5-3, 3-2) was driving down the field when Jason Taylor II picked off a pass and flipped out of bounds with 83 seconds left. The Longhorns had one final chance on a last-minute possession that ended with an interception from Kendal Daniels.

