Cowboys rout Rebels, honor 22nd anniversary of Remember the 10 crash

STILLWATER — By the time the final buzzer sounded at Gallagher-Iba Arena, the fan population inside had been considerably drained.

Roughly a quarter of the 9,973 in attendance remained in their seats Saturday evening. Since the 10-minute mark of the second half, a steady stream had oozed out of the arena leading up to the end of the game.

For good reason. The Cowboys had just amassed a 21-point lead on Ole Miss, an exclamation mark on the strong performance by the Cowboys.

But when that final buzzer rang, the remaining fans had witnessed one of the best 40-minute performances by the Cowboys this season. As a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, OSU routed the Rebels 82-60, securing the conference’s win in the annual competition.

OSU (12-9 overall, 3-5 Big 12) also recognized the 22nd anniversary of the Remember the 10 plane crash, holding a moment of silence before tip-off and recognizing the families during halftime.

“I thought we just let the game come to us,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “I don’t think anybody tried to force bad shots, we kind of just took the game as it came.”

A lot went right for OSU against the Rebels.

Four Cowboys scored double digits. Forward Kalib Boone led the way with 18, while Avery Anderson (17), Woody Newton (12) and John-Michael Wright (10) followed behind.

Boone made all six of his field goal attempts, and missed on two of his eight free-throw shots. Meanwhile, Anderson scored 11 of his 17 points from the free-throw line, making all of his shots.

In total, the Cowboys made 22 free throws, a season-high.

“They were in drop coverage. … So really attacking the big and trying to get to the rim,” Anderson said when asked about his amount of free throws.

Newton powered the Cowboys’ offense in the first half, recording all 12 of his points in the first 20 minutes.

“Kalib has been real dominant, so teams have took recognition of that and they’ve been firing him in the post, so that allowed me to get easy backdoor cuts in the first half,” Newton said.

OSU was also “well connected” on defense. The Cowboys out-rebounded the Rebels 39-29. Starting center Moussa Cisse returned after missing the Texas game, playing seven minutes and recording a block and his first points since Jan. 2.

“I wanted to see us get back to guarding the way I know we’re capable of,” Boynton said. “I think there’s no question everybody realizes the value that Moussa brings to our defense, because it allows you to do things in other places on the floor.”

While OSU shot 53% from the field, the Cowboys held the Rebels to only 36% shooting.

OSU closed the game leading by 22, the largest advantage of the game. But despite Ole Miss stringing together a run, the closest the Rebels would get was 13 points after trailing by 11 at the half.

"I think defensively we were just really well connected," Boynton said. "I think the guys were really covering up for each other and one of the ways, the indicator of that, is they were playing against a low clock a lot."

The Cowboys have now won three of their last four games.

Up next: The Cowboys travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

OKLAHOMA STATE 82, OLE MISS 60

Ole Miss;27;33;--;60

Oklahoma State;38;44;--;82

OLE MISS (9-11): Caldwell 5-14 0-0 12, Brakefield 4-9 3-3 12, Burns 3-10 2-3 9, Abram 4-13 0-0 9, Fagan 2-6 1-1 5, McKinnis 2-4 2-2 6, Akwuba 2-4 0-0 4, White 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 0-1 1-2 1

OKLAHOMA STATE (11-9): Boone 6-6 6-8 18, Anderson 3-5 11-11 17, Newton 5-6 1-1 12, Wright 4-7 0-0 10, Thompson 3-11 0-0 7, Asberry 2-6 1-1 6, Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 1-2 2-2 4, Harris Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Cisse 0-2 1-2 1

3-Point Goals: MISS 5-19 (Caldwell 2-5, Burns 1-3, Brakefield 1-3, Abram 1-4, Fagan 0-3, White 0-1). OSU 6-17 (Wright 2-4, Asberry 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Newton 1-2, Williams 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Harris Jr. 0-1). Rebounds: MISS 29 (McKinnis 6), OSU 39 (Williams 6). Assists: MISS 6 (Abram 2), OSU 10 (Thompson 3). Total Fouls: MISS 21, OSU 13. A: 9,973.