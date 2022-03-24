Cowboys riding hot into Big 12 opener at home against Kansas

Record: 15-6

Looking ahead: The Cowboys kick off Big 12 conference play in 2022 with three games at O’Brate Stadium against visiting Kansas. Friday’s opener begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. Saturday’s first pitch is also set for 6 p.m. ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.

Looking back: OSU enters conference play riding eight consecutive wins dating back to a March 11 victory over BYU. The Cowboys extended the streak with a 9-4 win at Oral Roberts on Wednesday, powered by home runs from Nolan McLean and Chase Adkison.

Notable: Through 21 games, OSU ranks second among Big 12 pitching staffs with a staff ERA of 3.46. The Cowboys’ 147 hits allowed are the fewest among their conference foes. … OSU outfielder Jake Thompson leads the Cowboys with a .402 batting average, fourth-best in the Big 12. … OSU owns a 29-19 advantage in the all-time series with the Jayhawks, including wins in two of its past three meetings with Kansas.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

