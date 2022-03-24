 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA STATE BASEBALL

Cowboys riding hot into Big 12 opener at home against Kansas

  Updated
ORU vs OSU Baseball (copy)

Oklahoma State's Dillon Marsh delivers a pitch during Wednesday's game against Oral Roberts at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

 Joey Johnson, For the Tulsa World

Record: 15-6

Looking ahead: The Cowboys kick off Big 12 conference play in 2022 with three games at O’Brate Stadium against visiting Kansas. Friday’s opener begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. Saturday’s first pitch is also set for 6 p.m. ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.

Looking back: OSU enters conference play riding eight consecutive wins dating back to a March 11 victory over BYU. The Cowboys extended the streak with a 9-4 win at Oral Roberts on Wednesday, powered by home runs from Nolan McLean and Chase Adkison.

Notable: Through 21 games, OSU ranks second among Big 12 pitching staffs with a staff ERA of 3.46. The Cowboys’ 147 hits allowed are the fewest among their conference foes. … OSU outfielder Jake Thompson leads the Cowboys with a .402 batting average, fourth-best in the Big 12. … OSU owns a 29-19 advantage in the all-time series with the Jayhawks, including wins in two of its past three meetings with Kansas.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

