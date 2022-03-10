Cowboys return to Globe Life Field for three-game set with BYU

Record: 7-5

Looking ahead: Inclement weather moved the Cowboys’ weekend series at BYU from Provo, Utah, to Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field. OSU opened the three-game set Thursday night ahead of Friday’s 6:30 p.m. first pitch and a series finale at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The series marks the Cowboys’ second visit to Globe Life Field — home of the Texas Rangers — in 2022. OSU fell 6-3 in 10 innings against Sam Houston on Feb. 22.

Looking back: After getting swept by Gonzaga at O’Brate Stadium over the weekend, the Cowboys returned to the win column with a 5-1 home win over Missouri State Tuesday evening. Outfielder Zach Ehrhard and first baseman Jake Thompson recorded three hits each in the win and left-hander Dillon Marsh earned his first victory of the season on the mound.

Notable: The Cowboys are 12-4 all-time against future Big 12 foe BYU. OSU swept the Cougars in Stillwater when the teams last met in 2020. ... Entering Thursday’s series opener, Cowboys pitching had allowed 46 runs through 12 games, second-best among Big 12 teams. ... Thompson’s 20 hits on the season are third-most among Big 12 hitters.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

