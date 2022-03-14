Cowboys prepare for NCAA Wrestling Championships as underdogs in Detroit

STILLWATER — Late last week, Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith was asked about team expectations for this week’s NCAA Championships. Before the question even reached its conclusion, the Cowboys’ 31st-year coach had his answer.

“We’re not contenders,” Smith said of the 34-time national champions. “Probably not contenders for a trophy. I’m not going to say that we can’t do that. But obviously the seeds don’t say that or the rankings don’t say that.”

At the end of an unusual season for one of college athletics' winningest programs, OSU will find itself once again in the unfamiliar position of the underdog when the national championships commence Thursday morning in Detroit.

Smith delivered his words four days after OSU closed in fourth place at the Big 12 Tournament behind Missouri, Oklahoma and Iowa State. The finish left the Cowboys without at least a share of the conference title for the first time since 2013. And that showing in Tulsa came after a rocky regular season in Stillwater, one headlined by injury — most notably to defending national champion AJ Ferrari — and more dual losses by the Cowboys than in any season since 2013-14.

Those circumstances are feeding Smith’s diminished expectations for OSU on the national stage this week. But with a group of eight Cowboys on the bracket, led by four top-10 seeded wrestlers, Smith still sees plenty of opportunity in Detroit.

“We’ve got to go punch some All-Americans in this tournament,” Smith said. “Hopefully, maybe we have a national champion or two and build for next year.”

Leading the charge for Smith and Co. is two-time NCAA finalist Daton Fix, the No. 2 seed in the 133-pound division who carries a record of 21-0 into the NCAA meet. He leads the pack of top-10 seeded Cowboys into the event, joined by No. 6 Dustin Plott at 174 pounds, No. 7 Trevor Mastrogiovanni at 125 and No. 9 Kaden Gfeller at 149.

Fix said last week that he views the national championships as something of a last ride together for him and Gfeller. At the very least, it’s the latest opportunity for each to claim an individual national title that’s proven elusive for both as they chase a goal they’ve had on their minds for some time.

“Whenever we committed here we had dreams of winning a national title together,” Fix said. “We had an opportunity our freshman year when we both made it to the national tournament and neither of us got it done then. This is like a second chance for both of us.”

In Plott and 19th-seeded heavyweight Luke Surber, Smith has a pair that has earned his trust. His confidence in the duo this week stems in part to their shared roots from powerhouse Tuttle High School.

"There’s a lot of discipline around their high school program," Smith said. "Those guys are winners. They’ve been around winning. They’ve won a lot with teams and as individuals. So I can see that spirit in them."

Wyatt Sheets (157) and Dakota Geer (184) each earned at-large bids. And among the most compelling OSU inclusions is freshman Carter Young at 141.

The NCAA's decision to grant extra eligibility due to COVID-19 — a choice Smith dubbed "careless" last week — means the 18-year old Young could match up with wrestlers as many as seven years older than him in Detroit.

As with the rest of the Cowboys, Smith simply hopes to prepare Young as OSU dives into the championships as something other than a favorite.

“We just need to make sure for him that he recognizes this is definitely the toughest tournament you have ever wrestled in," Smith said. "There’s nothing going to be easy about it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.