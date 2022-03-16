Cowboys prepare for four-game home set with Seton Hall

Record: 9-6 (entering Wednesday’s game vs Dallas Baptist)

Looking ahead: The Cowboys open a four-game set with Seton Hall at O’Brate Stadium at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. OSU hosts the visiting Pirates at 6 p.m. Friday before a 1 p.m. start Saturday and Sunday’s noon first pitch.

Looking back: The Cowboys dropped the opener against BYU last Thursday in Arlington, Texas, but went on to claim a series victory over the Cougars with back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday. OSU pitching fanned 19 BYU batters and allowed only two hits in Friday’s 3-0 victory before a previously quiet Cowboys lineup mustered eight runs in the series finale.

Notable: Entering play Wednesday, outfielder Jake Thompson was leading the Cowboys in batting average (.379) and hits (22) and was tied with Roc Riggio for the team lead in walks with 11. … Sophomore right-hander Justin Campbell sat atop the Big 12 in strikeouts as of Wednesday with 39 on the season. … OSU is 0-1-1 in two previous meetings with Seton Hall. The Cowboys last met the Pirates in a 3-3 tie in Stillwater on March 18, 2018.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

