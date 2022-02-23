Cowboys postpone Friday home opener due to expected cold weather

STILLWATER — Baseball season has arrived for Oklahoma State. Baseball weather, on the other hand, is still on its way.
The Cowboys postponed Friday's home opener against Wright State due to expected cold temperatures in an announcement from the program Wednesday afternoon.
OSU will instead begin its 2022 campaign at O'Brate Stadium with first pitch set for 2 p.m. Friday's game will be made up Sunday as part of a doubleheader with the visiting Raiders beginning at 1 p.m.
Saturday's game and Sunday's opener will be streamed on ESPN+.
Sam Houston State cracked the Cowboys open for five runs in the 10th inning and handed OSU its first loss of the season in a 6-3 win at Globe Life Field Tuesday night. Junior left-hander Mitchell Stone made the start and allowed five hits and no walks over 4.0 scoreless innings.
The defeat in Arlington, Texas, followed the Cowboys' series win at Vanderbilt over the weekend.
Eli Lederman
OSU Sports Writer
I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.
