Cowboys plan to sign 16 in 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is expected to sign 16 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, in what will be the Cowboys’​ latest crop under coach Mike Gundy.

The Cowboys carry the 57th-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports, ranking ninth out of the 10 conference schools, leading only Kansas.

Of OSU’s 16 commitments, all have three-star designations by 247Sports and all but two have three-stars from Rivals.com.

The premier player in OSU’s latest class is Zane Flores, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback from Gretna, Neb. The quarterback set state records in passing yards (9,163) and completions (724) and despite a late push by other schools to sway Flores, he told the Tulsa World he is “100% committed to OSU.”

The Cowboys possess two commitments from in-state players, with center JaKobe Sanders (Stillwater) and defensive end Jaedon Foreman (Del City).

Sanders is joined by three others on the offensive line, with Gage Stanaland (Tuscola, Texas), Jack Endean (Tucson, Ariz.) and Isaiah Kema (Wolfforth, Texas) all prepared to sign with OSU on Wednesday.

Foreman will be joined by one other on the defensive line, with Euless, Texas, product Ricky Lolohea expected to sign.

Of OSU’s 16 commitments, punter Hudson Kaak has already signed his national letter of intent. The 21-year-old Australian hails from the same punting program Tom Hutton attended before arriving in Stillwater.

The Cowboys picked up a late commitment from junior college cornerback Ladarius Webb Jr. two weeks ago. The son of former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Ladarius Webb, Webb Jr. is ranked the fifth-best JUCO cornerback and the 24th-best JUCO player in the country.

He will be joined in the secondary by cornerbacks Kam Franklin (Oak Grove, La.) and Dylan Smith (Denton, Texas), who both rank in the top 100 at their position.

Poasa Utu (Kennedale, Texas) is one of OSU’s two linebacker commits heading into Wednesday. The 6-foot, 205-pounder is ranked the 103rd best player in Texas, per 247Sports.

At the offensive skill positions, OSU has one wide receiver commitment, and no running back commits. Camron Heard (Houston, Texas) is listed at 5-foot-11 and has been verbally committed to OSU since the summer.

The Cowboys have added a handful of commitments in the later stages of the recruiting cycle, picking up commitments from linebacker Ike Esonwune (Manor, Texas) and safeties Tywon Wray Jr. (Smyrna, Georgia) and RJ Lester (Fort Smith, Ark.) all in the month of December.