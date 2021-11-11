 Skip to main content
Cowboys open weekend with visit from Oakland after Cisse's big debut
OSU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Cowboys open weekend with visit from Oakland after Cisse's big debut

  • Updated
Texas Arlington Oklahoma St Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse (33) dunks in front of Texas-Arlington guard Pedro Castro (21) in the second half of Tuesday's game in Stillwater.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

Oakland at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. Friday, Gallagher-Iba Arena

ESPN+, KTSB-1170

Records: Oakland 0-1, OSU 1-0

3 storylines

Cisse’s big debut: Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse arrived in a big way in the opener against UT-Arlington. Oklahoma State’s sophomore big man led the Cowboys with 17 points (including 11 after halftime), nine rebounds and two blocks in Tuesday’s 88-45 win. Listed at 6-foot-10 with the athletic ability to make an impact on both ends, Cisse offers OSU something it hasn’t had in a long while.

Defense wins games: The stifling defense Mike Boynton predicted for his Cowboys in 2021-22 showed up Tuesday. The 45 points OSU allowed the visiting Mavericks were the second-fewest it’s given up in a season opener since 1960-61, and the Cowboys 15 steals in the win were their most since 2017 ahead of a visit from an Oakland team that committed 25 turnovers in its opener at West Virginia. Blessed with depth and length, OSU’s defense is going to make life hard for many of its non-conference opponents.

Boone’s boost: The 6-8 junior came off the bench and provided the Cowboys with a spark in the opener. Boone scored 10 of OSU’s 45 bench points, and finished behind Cisse with eight rebounds, including five offensive boards. Among the starting-caliber bench players Boynton said OSU possesses several of on Tuesday, it was Boone who stood out against UT-Arlington.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World.

