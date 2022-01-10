Cowboys open packed road trip with three games in five days at West Virginia Tuesday

STILLWATER — Stillwater to Morgantown, West Virginia. Morgantown to Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock to Waco, Texas, then back home to Stillwater.
Oklahoma State is set to traverse 3,268 miles this week to play three games — at West Virginia, No. 19 Texas Tech and No. 1 Baylor — over five days. In total mileage, the Cowboys’ journey comes out only a few hundred miles shy of a trip from Gallagher-Iba Arena to Reykjavik, Iceland.
It’s a grueling travel schedule ahead for coach Mike Boynton and Co. as OSU hits the road for the first time in Big 12 play, one matched only by a slate of opponents with five losses between them that appears just as daunting.
“I did tell (the team), nobody else in the league right now has the stretch we’re going to have.” Boynton said Saturday. “Nobody. So, for whatever that’s worth, let’s go see what we can do about it.”
The Cowboys (8-5,1-1 Big 12) begin their busy week on the road at 8 p.m. Tuesday inside West Virginia’s WVU Coliseum. A trip to Texas Tech on Thursday follows before a Saturday afternoon visit with the top-ranked Bears in Waco.
The Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1) began league play with a loss to Texas on Jan. 1, but received votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday after topping Kansas State over the weekend. OSU notched its first Big 12 win of the season against the Longhorns Saturday behind Keylan Boone’s 17 points on a career-best five 3-pointers and a defensive performance that limited Texas to a season-low scoring output.
“I thought we played with a level of urgency we knew we needed to get a win today,” Boynton said after the 64-51 win.
The Cowboys’ congested road trip is the direct result of the postponement of OSU’s Big 12 opener at Texas Tech on Jan. 1.
On Dec. 31, only 10 Cowboys were available to practice due to COVID-19 — including three walk-ons and sidelined guard Chris Harris — forcing the conference to push OSU’s New Year’s Day trip to Lubbock to Jan. 13 and sending both teams into a hectic week. The Red Raiders travel to Baylor and Kansas State on either side of Thursday’s meeting with the Cowboys.
Boynton voiced his apprehension for the packed road trip last week but referred to conference scheduling decisions as “another one of those things that I can’t spend a lot of energy on.” And peering at a not-so-friendly string of games that puts both OSU and Texas Tech on the court three times inside of five days, the fifth-year coach in fact came to the conference’s defense Saturday.
“There’s a lot of moving parts this year,” Boynton said. “And there’s a better than 50% chance, probably, that there may be some more postponements.
“So I think if you’re protecting yourself from having a big mosh-posh of games that haven’t been played…the problem is we don’t have the built-in week (for make-up games) this year. So I think they tried their best to find an opportunity for both teams.
“I don’t like it for our guys. But I do think the league, they tried to look at it and be fair.”
In recent seasons, OSU has overcome slow conference starts by rounding into form in February in time for the postseason. But neither the Big 12 Tournament or March Madness are available to the Cowboys in 2022, leaving the conference’s regular season title as OSU’s only attainable trophy.
It’s why the Cowboys next three league contests, in the midst of a grinding road trip, hold even more significance.
“We have 16 games left to try to make this team as good as it can be,” Boynton said. “So you can’t keep dropping these games early like we did last year.”