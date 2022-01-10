Cowboys open packed road trip with three games in five days at West Virginia Tuesday

“I thought we played with a level of urgency we knew we needed to get a win today,” Boynton said after the 64-51 win.

The Cowboys’ congested road trip is the direct result of the postponement of OSU’s Big 12 opener at Texas Tech on Jan. 1.

On Dec. 31, only 10 Cowboys were available to practice due to COVID-19 — including three walk-ons and sidelined guard Chris Harris — forcing the conference to push OSU’s New Year’s Day trip to Lubbock to Jan. 13 and sending both teams into a hectic week. The Red Raiders travel to Baylor and Kansas State on either side of Thursday’s meeting with the Cowboys.

Boynton voiced his apprehension for the packed road trip last week but referred to conference scheduling decisions as “another one of those things that I can’t spend a lot of energy on.” And peering at a not-so-friendly string of games that puts both OSU and Texas Tech on the court three times inside of five days, the fifth-year coach in fact came to the conference’s defense Saturday.

“There’s a lot of moving parts this year,” Boynton said. “And there’s a better than 50% chance, probably, that there may be some more postponements.