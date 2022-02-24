Cowboys open 2022 campaign at O'Brate Stadium against Wright State

Record: 2-2

Looking ahead: The Cowboys moved up to No. 4 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 on Monday ahead of their weekend series with Wright State at O’Brate Stadium.

Expected cold temperatures postponed Friday’s originally scheduled home opener. Instead, OSU will kick off the three-game set with the Raiders at 2 p.m. Saturday before closing out the series with a Sunday double-header beginning at 1 p.m.

Looking back: After falling to Vanderbilt 3-0 in last Friday’s season opener, the Cowboys picked up consecutive wins to take the weekend series from the reigning national runner-ups. On Tuesday at Globe Life Field, OSU surrendered five runs in the 10th inning in a 6-3 defeat to Sam Houston State.