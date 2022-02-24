Cowboys open 2022 campaign at O'Brate Stadium against Wright State

Record: 2-2
Looking ahead: The Cowboys moved up to No. 4 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 on Monday ahead of their weekend series with Wright State at O’Brate Stadium.
Expected cold temperatures postponed Friday’s originally scheduled home opener. Instead, OSU will kick off the three-game set with the Raiders at 2 p.m. Saturday before closing out the series with a Sunday double-header beginning at 1 p.m.
Looking back: After falling to Vanderbilt 3-0 in last Friday’s season opener, the Cowboys picked up consecutive wins to take the weekend series from the reigning national runner-ups. On Tuesday at Globe Life Field, OSU surrendered five runs in the 10th inning in a 6-3 defeat to Sam Houston State.
Notable: Third-year Cowboy Jake Thompson has opened 2022 8-for-15 (.533) at the plate with a pair of doubles and a run batted in … Northern Kentucky transfer Griffin Doersching has slugged four doubles, a triple and a home run in four games and enters the weekend leading OSU with four RBI and 16 total bases … Sophomore pitcher Trevor Martin picked up a win and a save to earn Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors from the opening weekend with six strikeouts in 2⅔ hitless innings.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World