Cowboys' once robust running back room thin headed into 2022 season

“Jaden and Dom,” coach Mike Gundy said Jan. 2. “Those guys, we like them coming back.”

In Richardson, OSU has a physical, downhill runner who finished this season as the second-most used running back in Kasey Dunn’s offense.

Like he did as a freshman in 2020, Richardson took advantage of limited opportunities in Year 2. He averaged 99 yards across the three games — against Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech — in which he carried more than 10 times, delivering his finest performance in a two-score, 134-yard effort in the Nov. 13 rout of the Horned Frogs. A greater workload likely lies ahead for Richardson.

Nixon carried 14 times as a freshman and offered a glimpse of his promise with his 63-yard touchdown scamper against TCU. The 5-foot-10 speedster offers OSU a change off pace from Richardson.

“A couple times I wanted him to get his pads down and just smash it up in there a little bit, but he is who he is and he makes people miss,” Dunn said of Nixon following OSU’s Oct. 31 win over Kansas. “That’s his forte.”

The injuries that sidelined Warren, Brown and Jackson at different points emphasize the need for reinforcements behind their returning duo.