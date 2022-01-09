Cowboys' once robust running back room thin headed into 2022 season

STILLWATER — This time last year, Oklahoma State’s running back room was bursting at the seam.
LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson represented the Cowboys’ pair of proven rushers. Second-year back Dominic Richardson possessed promise and performances in 2020 to build on. Eventual 1,216-yard rusher Jaylen Warren sat fourth in the pecking order, the least heralded of them all. With a stacked cast of running backs, first-team carries came at a premium during fall camp in August.
As things stand one week into the offseason, the Cowboys won’t have the same problem again in 2022 with OSU down three rushers who accounted for 79.5% of the Cowboys’ production at the position this past fall.
Warren exhausted his final season of eligibility while carrying 256 times during his lone season in Stillwater. Jackson entered the transfer portal Dec. 21 and did not feature in the New Year’s Day Fiesta Bowl.
And the depth got younger and thinner Friday when LD Brown announced his expected plans to enter the NFL draft, opting for the pros over a medical redshirt after he missed all but four games of his final season.
In the wake of the loss of the experienced trio, Richardson and freshman Jaden Nixon remain as the only OSU rushers to gain more than 100 yards in 2021. And it’s that pair the Cowboys intend to lean on in a new-look backfield next fall.
“Jaden and Dom,” coach Mike Gundy said Jan. 2. “Those guys, we like them coming back.”
In Richardson, OSU has a physical, downhill runner who finished this season as the second-most used running back in Kasey Dunn’s offense.
Like he did as a freshman in 2020, Richardson took advantage of limited opportunities in Year 2. He averaged 99 yards across the three games — against Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech — in which he carried more than 10 times, delivering his finest performance in a two-score, 134-yard effort in the Nov. 13 rout of the Horned Frogs. A greater workload likely lies ahead for Richardson.
Nixon carried 14 times as a freshman and offered a glimpse of his promise with his 63-yard touchdown scamper against TCU. The 5-foot-10 speedster offers OSU a change off pace from Richardson.
“A couple times I wanted him to get his pads down and just smash it up in there a little bit, but he is who he is and he makes people miss,” Dunn said of Nixon following OSU’s Oct. 31 win over Kansas. “That’s his forte.”
The injuries that sidelined Warren, Brown and Jackson at different points emphasize the need for reinforcements behind their returning duo.
Gundy said after the Fiesta Bowl that the transfer portal — where OSU found success luring Warren to Stillwater — could be an option for adding depth. But as he turns his attention to the backfield for 2022, Gundy is looking to his newest and ripest Cowboys.
“We’ll have to get a freshman ready to be that third back next year,” he said. “Which we’ve done in the past forever. We’ve just been fortunate the last two or three years to have numbers. Next year we’ll have to get a freshman in to be that third guy.”
That “third guy” could be either CJ Brown (Beggs) and Ollie Gordon (Fort Worth, Texas), the pair of four-star running backs who headlined OSU’s class of 2022.
One year after the rushing attack leaned heavily on a trio of upperclassmen, the Cowboys’ ground game is set to look younger and less proven next fall.