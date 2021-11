Cowboys move up to No. 7, Sooners climb to No. 10 in latest CFP rankings

Bedlam will feature Top 10 schools maintaining College Football Playoff hopes.

Those dreams continue after Tuesday night’s release of the CFP’s latest Top 25 poll.

Oklahoma State continued its steady climb and now sits at No. 7. The Cowboys have moved up two spots.

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit explained why he is intrigued by OSU.

“I think where Oklahoma State sits with two big games ahead of them potentially,” Herbstreit said during the ESPN broadcast. “If they are able to knock off Oklahoma and get a shot to win a Big 12 championship, it really would be exciting to see what happens ahead of them.”

Oklahoma advanced three spots to No. 10 in the rankings.

OU will play at OSU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both teams have a 10-1 record.

The Cowboys have already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game. OU has to win on Saturday or get a Texas Tech victory over Baylor to move to the conference championship game.

Baylor is ranked No. 8, which gives the Big 12 three teams inside the Top 10.

The top six consists of Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan and Notre Dame.

