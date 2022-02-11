Cowboys, Mountaineers square off Saturday in Stillwater

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

1 p.m. Saturday

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN2; KTSB-1170

Records: West Virginia 14-9, 3-7 Big 12; OSU 11-12, 4-7

Three storylines

Rally falls short: The Cowboys made a late run Tuesday night at TCU, but the Horned Frogs held on for a 77-73 win in Fort Worth, Texas. OSU trailed 70-58 with 5:52 left, but Isaac Likekele scored seven points during an 11-0 run that pulled the Cowboys within a single point. That would be as close as OSU would get though. Likekele led OSU with 19 points, and Avery Anderson III added 14.

First meeting: West Virginia got 22 points from Jalen Bridges as the Mountaineers pulled away for a 70-60 win over the Cowboys Jan. 11 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Gabe Osabuohien added 12 points.

About the Mountaineers: Taz Sherman leads West Virginia in scoring at 18.7 points per game. Sean McNeil is the only other Mountaineer to average double figures, with 13.5 points per contest. WVU won 79-63 at home over Iowa State to snap a seven-game losing streak. Prior to Tuesday, the Mountaineers' last victory came in that Jan. 11 home win over OSU.

— Staff reports