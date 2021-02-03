Cowboys lose another close one to TCU

The Oklahoma State men's basketball team suffered another heartbreaking loss to TCU as the Horned Frogs completed the regular-season sweep on Wednesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU handed OSU a one-point loss in the first matchup and the Cowboys fell 81-78 to the Horned Frogs in the rematch.

OSU freshman Cade Cunningham missed the buzzer-beater in both games. He scored all 19 of his points in the second half of Wednesday's game.

The Cowboys (11-5 overall, 4-5 Big 12) held a 78-76 lead with 24 seconds left when TCU's Mike Miles tied the game at 78 with 17 seconds remaining. OSU had a chance to take the final shot, but Cunningham missed a layup with 12 seconds left, which gave the Horned Frogs enough time to drive down the court.

Jaedon LeDee scored a layup with a foul and executed the 3-point play to give TCU (10-7, 3-5) the 81-78 lead with less than three seconds left. Cunningham was forced to take a desperation half-court shot that missed at the buzzer.

Cunningham picked up two early fouls which held him to eight minutes and zero points in the first half. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe helped carry the Cowboys by scoring 11 of his 17 points in the first 20 minutes. He also grabbed eight of his 10 rebounds in the first half.