Cowboys lose another close one to TCU

The Oklahoma State men's basketball team suffered another heartbreaking loss to TCU as the Horned Frogs completed the regular-season sweep on Wednesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU handed OSU a one-point loss in the first matchup and the Cowboys fell 81-78 to the Horned Frogs in the rematch.
OSU freshman Cade Cunningham missed the buzzer-beater in both games. He scored all 19 of his points in the second half of Wednesday's game.
The Cowboys (11-5 overall, 4-5 Big 12) held a 78-76 lead with 24 seconds left when TCU's Mike Miles tied the game at 78 with 17 seconds remaining. OSU had a chance to take the final shot, but Cunningham missed a layup with 12 seconds left, which gave the Horned Frogs enough time to drive down the court.
Jaedon LeDee scored a layup with a foul and executed the 3-point play to give TCU (10-7, 3-5) the 81-78 lead with less than three seconds left. Cunningham was forced to take a desperation half-court shot that missed at the buzzer.
Cunningham picked up two early fouls which held him to eight minutes and zero points in the first half. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe helped carry the Cowboys by scoring 11 of his 17 points in the first 20 minutes. He also grabbed eight of his 10 rebounds in the first half.
"We were playing catchup," OSU coach Mike Boynton said. "We were reacting to everything tonight, particularly on the offensive end."
The halftime score was tied at 34, and the Horned Frogs held their biggest lead at 56-46 with 12:02 remaining. Cunningham got hot around the 10-minute mark and scored 17 points during that stretch to give OSU a 2-point lead with 3:20 left. The teams traded buckets in the final minutes, and TCU edged out the Cowboys for the second time.
The Cowboys have a rematch with No. 6 Texas in Stillwater at 2 p.m. Saturday. Texas beat OSU by three points in Austin earlier this season.