Cowboys look to rebound against Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M (0-3) at Oklahoma State (1-1)

2 p.m. Sunday, Gallagher-Iba Arena

ESPN+, KTSB-1170

Three storylines

Chance to return to form: OSU led for most of the final 15:06 of its 56-55 loss to Oakland Friday, but fell on Jalen Moore’s late, game-sealing free throws. Following the game, players Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker said OSU’s “aura was off”; coach Mike Boynton agreed. The Cowboys have an opportunity to right the ship Sunday against the visiting Panthers.

Turnovers galore: Oakland turned OSU’s 14 first-half turnovers Friday into 11 points and led 32-24 at the half. The Cowboys finished with 18 turnovers, a number OSU eclipsed only five times in 2020-21. Avery Anderson III led with five turnovers, and the Cowboys will need better ball security from its ball handlers Sunday.

Thompson’s early scoring: Bryce Thompson has not started in either of OSU’s two games, but has reached double figures in both, providing the Cowboys a scoring punch off the bench. Thompson scored 11 of his 12 points Friday in the second half, days after he scored 10 second-half points in a win over UT-Arlington. The Kansas transfer has been productive in his role thus far.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.