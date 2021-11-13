 Skip to main content
Cowboys look to rebound against Prairie View A&M
Cowboys look to rebound against Prairie View A&M

  • Updated
Texas Arlington Oklahoma St Basketball

Texas-Arlington forward Patrick Mwamba (right) steals the ball from Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson in the second half of Tuesday's game in Stillwater.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

Prairie View A&M (0-3) at Oklahoma State (1-1)

2 p.m. Sunday, Gallagher-Iba Arena

ESPN+, KTSB-1170

Three storylines

Chance to return to form: OSU led for most of the final 15:06 of its 56-55 loss to Oakland Friday, but fell on Jalen Moore’s late, game-sealing free throws. Following the game, players Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker said OSU’s “aura was off”; coach Mike Boynton agreed. The Cowboys have an opportunity to right the ship Sunday against the visiting Panthers.

Turnovers galore: Oakland turned OSU’s 14 first-half turnovers Friday into 11 points and led 32-24 at the half. The Cowboys finished with 18 turnovers, a number OSU eclipsed only five times in 2020-21. Avery Anderson III led with five turnovers, and the Cowboys will need better ball security from its ball handlers Sunday.

Thompson’s early scoring: Bryce Thompson has not started in either of OSU’s two games, but has reached double figures in both, providing the Cowboys a scoring punch off the bench. Thompson scored 11 of his 12 points Friday in the second half, days after he scored 10 second-half points in a win over UT-Arlington. The Kansas transfer has been productive in his role thus far.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

