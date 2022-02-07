Cowboys look to make it two in a row at TCU Tuesday

Oklahoma State at Kansas State
6 p.m. Tuesday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
ESPNU; KTSB-1170
Records: OSU 11-11, 4-6 Big 12; Kansas State 15-5, 8-3
Three storylines
Maintaining momentum: The Cowboys returned to .500 and snapped a four-game skid with Saturday’s 64-55 win over Oklahoma. On Tuesday, against a TCU team OSU topped 57-56 on Jan. 19, the Cowboys can make it two in a row.
The problem? OSU has won consecutive games only once this season since its five-game winning streak from Nov. 14-26. Despite the encouraging performance in the weekend’s Bedlam victory, coach Mike Boynton was adamant about his team maintaining its focus ahead of the trip to face the Horned Frogs.
“You gotta be careful with assuming that anything just keeps happening,” Boynton said postgame Saturday. ““On Tuesday, this coming week, we’re going to play a team with a really good coach with good players and probably a difficult environment.”
“We have to be ready to meet the moment on that day. Momentum is only as good as your preparation. “
Will Miles play?: TCU leading scorer Mike Miles did not play in the Horned Frogs 75-63 loss to Kansas State over the weekend and is considered day-to-day with a left wrist injury, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Miles, the sophomore guard, paces TCU with 15.4 points and 4.2 assists per game. He scored eight points on 2-of-15 shooting when the Horned Frogs visited Stillwater last month.
Finishing strong: Only eight games remain in the Cowboys’ season. A March 5 end date — featuring a visit from Texas Tech — is ensured by the NCAA’s postseason ban.
But OSU has proven capable of finishing strong in recent years. Boynton’s Cowboys have gone 6-2 over their final eight regular season games in each of the last two seasons. They can improve to 2-0 in the month of February Tuesday night.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World