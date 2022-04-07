Cowboys lead the Big 12 as they prepare to host Bedlam this weekend

Among the leaders: The Cowboys are 5-1 in Big 12 play. TCU is in second with a 6-3 mark, while Texas Tech is 4-2. They and 2-1 West Virginia are the only teams above .500 in conference play this season. ... In this week's national rankings, OSU is No. 4 in the Baseball America poll. ... OSU's .988 fielding percentage ranks second in the NCAA; the Pokes have made just 13 errors.

Bedlam history: OSU is 179-156 all time against Oklahoma, including 27-10 under Josh Holliday. The Cowboys lost a 7-6 decision to OU on March 29 in a non-conference game in Tulsa. ... This weekend's series is the first time the rivals have played the entire series at a single on-campus site since 1989 when all four games were played in Stillwater. In 2021, the opener was in Stillwater with the final two games in Norman. In 2018 and 2019, one game was played on campus, one in Tulsa and one in Oklahoma City. From 1990-2017, the series split its games between the minor league ballparks in Tulsa and OKC.