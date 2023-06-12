STILLWATER — Between official camps and visits, Oklahoma State continues picking up recruiting momentum during the summer months.

David Kabongo, a three-star safety out of Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas — a suburb of Dallas/Fort Worth — announced Monday his pledge to OSU on Monday afternoon.

Ranked the No. 76 safety in the class and 114th prospect in Texas, Kabongo joins Landyn Cleveland and Willie Nelson as the third safety this cycle for the Cowboys.

Overall, Kabongo becomes the seventh commitment in for OSU's 2024 group, along with linebacker Jaylen Boardley (Texarkana, Texas), offensive lineman Caleb Hackleman (Texarkana), running back Rodney Fields (Oklahoma City) and Josh Ford (Stillwater).

Choctaw edge rusher Will Smith was committed in the class before decommitting on May 25.

Kabongo, who will play his senior season at Byron Nelson this fall after tallying 64 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and forcing a fumble his junior year.

He is the fourth defensive commitment for OSU under new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.

Kabongo picked OSU over Kansas, SMU, Indiana and UTSA.