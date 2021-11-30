Cowboys jump to No. 5 in latest CFP rankings; Sooners drop to No. 14, Baylor No. 9

STILLWATER — The College Football Playoff selection committee moved Oklahoma State up two spots in this week’s CFP Top 25 following Saturday’s 37-33 Bedlam win, sending the Cowboys into Saturday’s Big 12 title game with their highest CFP ranking in program history.

OSU (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) vaulted Notre Dame to No. 5 in the latest playoff rankings released Tuesday night. Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 14 with its second loss of the season. Ten-win Baylor, which OSU faces in the Big 12 Championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, fell one spot to No. 9 after a three-point win against Texas Tech.

The Cowboys enter Championship Weekend trailing only four teams in the CFP rankings.

Georgia maintained its top spot this week, while Michigan jumped to No. 2 after its 42-27 win over Ohio State, which fell to No. 7. Alabama and Cincinnati remained in their respective spots at No. 3 and 4 ahead of the Bearcats' AAC Championship matchup against Houston.

Notre Dame — following Brian Kelly’s departure for the head coaching job at LSU — dropped one spot to No. 6.

The final Top 25 rankings will be released by the selection committee at 11 a.m. Sunday, one day after this weekend’s slate of conference championship games.