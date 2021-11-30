Cowboys jump to No. 5 in latest CFP rankings; Sooners drop to No. 14, Baylor No. 9

STILLWATER — The College Football Playoff selection committee moved Oklahoma State up two spots in this week’s CFP Top 25 following Saturday’s 37-33 Bedlam win, sending the Cowboys into Saturday’s Big 12 title game with their highest CFP ranking in program history.
OSU (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) vaulted Notre Dame to No. 5 in the latest playoff rankings released Tuesday night. Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 14 with its second loss of the season. Ten-win Baylor, which OSU faces in the Big 12 Championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, fell one spot to No. 9 after a three-point win against Texas Tech.
The Cowboys enter Championship Weekend trailing only four teams in the CFP rankings.
Georgia maintained its top spot this week, while Michigan jumped to No. 2 after its 42-27 win over Ohio State, which fell to No. 7. Alabama and Cincinnati remained in their respective spots at No. 3 and 4 ahead of the Bearcats' AAC Championship matchup against Houston.
Notre Dame — following Brian Kelly’s departure for the head coaching job at LSU — dropped one spot to No. 6.
The final Top 25 rankings will be released by the selection committee at 11 a.m. Sunday, one day after this weekend’s slate of conference championship games.
Mike Gundy and Co. erased an 11-point fourth quarter deficit and kept their playoff hopes alive in the Week 13 win over the Sooners, OSU’s first since 2014. The Cowboys' place at No. 5 gives OSU its highest ranking of the CFP era, topping the program’s previous best at No. 6 on Nov. 17, 2015.
A victory over Baylor — a team the OSU beat 24-14 on Oct. 2 — in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game could launch the Cowboys to the first playoff appearance in program history.
At No. 14, OU holds its lowest ranking entering the month of December since 2014, and the Sooners will miss the conference title game for the first since it was reintroduced in 2015. OU’s losses to Baylor and OSU marked the Sooners’ first two-loss November since 2009.
On Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Bedlam defeat in Stillwater, OU’s Lincoln Riley left Norman to become the next head coach at USC.
Baylor topped Texas Tech 27-24 in Week 13 and sealed its place in a second-consecutive Big 12 Championship game with OSU’s win.