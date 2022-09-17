 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowboys ignite early in 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA Football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State

Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Talyn Shettron (2) catches a touchdown pass in front of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Wankeith Akin Jr. (4) in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman

 Sarah Phipps

STILLWATER — In its final nonconference game, Oklahoma State ignited early and rolled to a dominant 63-7 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Two touchdowns came in the first three minutes, first on a 38-second drive that culminated with a touchdown catch by Braylon Johnson followed by a Trace Ford trifecta in which he blocked a punt, scooped and scored.

The eighth-ranked Cowboys (3-0) added first-quarter touchdowns in the form of a John Paul Richardson side-step and another score by Johnson. Less than a minute into the second quarter, Spencer Sanders connected with Brennan Presley on a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Korie Black returned a missed field goal 38 yards for a touchdown for the 42-0 advantage, and UAPB (2-1) capitalized on a Gunnar Gundy interception with a 15-yard touchdown pass. By halftime, the score was 49-7.



Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

