Cowboys ignite early in 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

STILLWATER — In its final nonconference game, Oklahoma State ignited early and rolled to a dominant 63-7 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Two touchdowns came in the first three minutes, first on a 38-second drive that culminated with a touchdown catch by Braylon Johnson followed by a Trace Ford trifecta in which he blocked a punt, scooped and scored.

The eighth-ranked Cowboys (3-0) added first-quarter touchdowns in the form of a John Paul Richardson side-step and another score by Johnson. Less than a minute into the second quarter, Spencer Sanders connected with Brennan Presley on a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Korie Black returned a missed field goal 38 yards for a touchdown for the 42-0 advantage, and UAPB (2-1) capitalized on a Gunnar Gundy interception with a 15-yard touchdown pass. By halftime, the score was 49-7.