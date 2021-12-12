 Skip to main content
Cowboys host Cleveland State looking to avoid longest nonconference skid since 2018
OSU men's basketball

Oklahoma State vs Wichita State (copy)

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III puts up a shot against Wichita State on Dec. 1 in Stillwater.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Cleveland State (6-2) at Oklahoma State (6-3)

7 p.m. Monday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+, KTSB-1170

Skid to snap: The Cowboys enter Monday riding consecutive losses to Wichita State (Dec. 1) and Xavier (Dec. 5). A loss to visiting Cleveland State would mark OSU’s first three-game losing streak in nonconference play since 2018. The Cowboys’ last skid of three games or more came in Jan. 2020.

Anderson getting hot: Avery Anderson recorded 26 points in the 77-71 loss to Xavier, the latest high-scoring effort from OSU’s junior guard. Anderson finished shy of his career-best 31 scored at West Virginia on March 6, but marked his third double-figure scoring performance in his last four games. Anderson leads the Cowboys with 11.1 points per game.

Turnover machine: OSU forced a combined 32 turnovers across the losses to Wichita State and Xavier and stands among the best turnover-producing teams in the country. Cowboys opponents are turning the ball over on 25.9% of their possessions, the seventh-highest rate in the nation that trails only West Virginia (No. 1), Baylor (No. 2) and Texas (No. 5), among Big 12 foes.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

