Cowboys host Cleveland State looking to avoid longest nonconference skid since 2018

Cleveland State (6-2) at Oklahoma State (6-3)

7 p.m. Monday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+, KTSB-1170

Skid to snap: The Cowboys enter Monday riding consecutive losses to Wichita State (Dec. 1) and Xavier (Dec. 5). A loss to visiting Cleveland State would mark OSU’s first three-game losing streak in nonconference play since 2018. The Cowboys’ last skid of three games or more came in Jan. 2020.

Anderson getting hot: Avery Anderson recorded 26 points in the 77-71 loss to Xavier, the latest high-scoring effort from OSU’s junior guard. Anderson finished shy of his career-best 31 scored at West Virginia on March 6, but marked his third double-figure scoring performance in his last four games. Anderson leads the Cowboys with 11.1 points per game.

Turnover machine: OSU forced a combined 32 turnovers across the losses to Wichita State and Xavier and stands among the best turnover-producing teams in the country. Cowboys opponents are turning the ball over on 25.9% of their possessions, the seventh-highest rate in the nation that trails only West Virginia (No. 1), Baylor (No. 2) and Texas (No. 5), among Big 12 foes.