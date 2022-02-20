Cowboys host ailing Baylor on Big Monday

No. 7 Baylor at Oklahoma State
8 p.m. Monday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN; KTSB-1170
Records: Baylor 22-5, 10-4 Big 12; OSU 13-13, 6-8
Three storylines
Thompson gaining comfort: As his first season in an Oklahoma State uniform winds down, Bryce Thompson delivered one of his most composed performances as a Cowboy in Saturday’s 82-79 overtime win against Kansas State.
The sophomore guard tallied 23 points — a career-high and his most since Feb. 2 — on 52.9% shooting (9-of-17) to lead OSU as the Cowboys returned to .500. He paced OSU scorers with nine points in the second half, including a jumper that gave the Cowboys a 61-56 lead in the closing minutes of regulation, and knocked down a pair of go-ahead 3-pointers in the extra period.
In the critical moments against the Wildcats, Thompson seemingly craved opportunities on the offensive end.
“We work hard for this,” he said. “In those last possessions you want the ball. Because that’s when the hard work comes out.”
Thompson enters Monday’s visit from Baylor 18th in the Big 12 averaging 10.9 points per game.
Ailing Bears: Defending national champion Baylor was ranked No. 1 in the country when it hosted OSU on Jan. 15. The Cowboys upset the Bears 61-54 that afternoon in their first ever road win over a top-ranked opponent.
Baylor comes to Stillwater depleted for the second go-around after the Bears operated with a six-man rotation in Saturday’s 75-60 win over TCU. Coach Scott Drew said he expects guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer to return Monday with Baylor aiming to sharpen its resume for postseason seeding.
“It’s part of the season. You go through it. Things happen,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “They’re the national champs, right? They’ll come in here with an edge. They’ve got several guys who were part of that team last year still playing for them.
“There’s a lot riding on the line for everybody this time of year.”
Newton’s breakout: For only the fourth time this season, Syracuse transfer Woody Newton eclipsed 10 minutes on the court Saturday. And the 6-foot-8 wing took advantage of the opportunity.
Newton poured in a season-best nine points on 3-of-4 shooting — with a pair of 3-pointers — in a season-high 14 minutes. Entering the visit from Kansas State, Newton had not recorded any points since Jan. 4.
“That’s what I’ve seen in him over the last month or so, his progress and commitment to the things that we deem important for our program to have success,” Boynton said. “And if he continues to do that…he’s obviously got a lot of talent. He’s just got to continue to search for the intangible things that are required to become a great player.”
Newton combined with Kalib Boone for 20 of OSU’s 25 points off the bench against the Wildcats.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World