Cowboys host ailing Baylor on Big Monday

Ailing Bears: Defending national champion Baylor was ranked No. 1 in the country when it hosted OSU on Jan. 15. The Cowboys upset the Bears 61-54 that afternoon in their first ever road win over a top-ranked opponent.

Baylor comes to Stillwater depleted for the second go-around after the Bears operated with a six-man rotation in Saturday’s 75-60 win over TCU. Coach Scott Drew said he expects guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer to return Monday with Baylor aiming to sharpen its resume for postseason seeding.

“It’s part of the season. You go through it. Things happen,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “They’re the national champs, right? They’ll come in here with an edge. They’ve got several guys who were part of that team last year still playing for them.

“There’s a lot riding on the line for everybody this time of year.”

Newton’s breakout: For only the fourth time this season, Syracuse transfer Woody Newton eclipsed 10 minutes on the court Saturday. And the 6-foot-8 wing took advantage of the opportunity.