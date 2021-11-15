 Skip to main content
Cowboys hit the road, open with UMass-Lowell in Connecticut
OSU men's basketball

  • Updated
Texas Arlington Oklahoma St Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe goes to the basket in front of Texas Arlington forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu in last Tuesday's game in Stillwater.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

Oklahoma State (2-1) vs UMass-Lowell (2-0)

Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase

4 p.m. Tuesday, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Flo Sports, KTSB-1170

Three storylines

Sunday rebound: The Cowboys bounced back from Friday’s loss to Oakland with a 72-59 victory over Prairie View A&M Sunday afternoon. Keylan Boone led with 12 points off the bench as OSU’s second unit outscored its starters 39-33 and guards Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson combined to shoot 1-for-12 from the field. The Cowboys will look to make it two in a row Tuesday against a UMass-Lowell team that defeated Dayton on the road Saturday.

Free throw woes: OSU missed 18 free throws Sunday, two days after shooting 50% from the foul line in the loss to Oakland. Through three games, the Cowboys are shooting 62.7% from the charity stripe, well below the 72% OSU shot a year ago. Boynton listed free throw shooting as a point of necessary improvement following Sunday’s win.

On the road: The Cowboys play their first game away from home Tuesday and follow with another neutral site meeting in Connecticut against N.C. State at 7 p.m. Wednesday. OSU went 8-4 on the road a year ago and has contests with Oral Roberts, Houston and Southern California away from Gallagher-Iba Arena ahead before Big 12 play.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

