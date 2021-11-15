Cowboys hit the road, open with UMass-Lowell in Connecticut

Oklahoma State (2-1) vs UMass-Lowell (2-0)

Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase

4 p.m. Tuesday, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Flo Sports, KTSB-1170

Three storylines

Sunday rebound: The Cowboys bounced back from Friday’s loss to Oakland with a 72-59 victory over Prairie View A&M Sunday afternoon. Keylan Boone led with 12 points off the bench as OSU’s second unit outscored its starters 39-33 and guards Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson combined to shoot 1-for-12 from the field. The Cowboys will look to make it two in a row Tuesday against a UMass-Lowell team that defeated Dayton on the road Saturday.

Free throw woes: OSU missed 18 free throws Sunday, two days after shooting 50% from the foul line in the loss to Oakland. Through three games, the Cowboys are shooting 62.7% from the charity stripe, well below the 72% OSU shot a year ago. Boynton listed free throw shooting as a point of necessary improvement following Sunday’s win.