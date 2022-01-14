Cowboys head to Waco for another stiff road test at No. 1 Baylor

Oklahoma State at No. 1 Baylor

4 p.m. Saturday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

ESPN, KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 8-7, 1-3 Big 12; Baylor 15-1, 3-1

Three Storylines

Bad time to see Baylor: Baylor had its 21-game win streak dating back to last season snapped Tuesday when the reigning NCAA national champions fell at home to Texas Tech, 65-62. The Cowboys handed the Bears their last loss before this week in the Big 12 Tournament last March, but on Saturday meet a Baylor team that hasn’t dropped consecutive games since March 2019. OSU has a tall task ahead in Waco — where the Cowboys are 2-13 since 2007 — as it seeks to end a two-game skid and avoid a 1-4 start in the league.

Shooting struggles: OSU shot a season-worst 32.1% (18-for-56) from the field in Thursday’s 78-57 defeat at Texas Tech with only Bryce Thompson, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Moussa Cisse shooting above 30% of the 10 Cowboys who featured. OSU is eighth in the Big 12 in field goal shooting at 43.3% and last in the league from 3-point range, shooting 29.1%.

Boone on the bench: Kalib Boone logged just two minutes off the bench in Tuesday’s loss in Lubbock, part of a recent trend for the junior forward. Boone has played only 24 minutes in four Big 12 games since the calendar turned to 2022 and was benched entirely for OSU’s 64-51 win over Texas on Jan. 8. In his place, Tyreek Smith is averaging 2.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game in league play.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

