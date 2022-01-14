 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowboys head to Waco for another stiff road test at No. 1 Baylor
0 Comments
editor's pick
OSU men's basketball

Cowboys head to Waco for another stiff road test at No. 1 Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Guerin Emig and Eli Lederman break down what OSU's secondary might look like next season and on offense who might carry the ball in the backfield

Oklahoma State at No. 1 Baylor 

4 p.m. Saturday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

ESPN, KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 8-7, 1-3 Big 12; Baylor 15-1, 3-1

Three Storylines

Bad time to see Baylor: Baylor had its 21-game win streak dating back to last season snapped Tuesday when the reigning NCAA national champions fell at home to Texas Tech, 65-62. The Cowboys handed the Bears their last loss before this week in the Big 12 Tournament last March, but on Saturday meet a Baylor team that hasn’t dropped consecutive games since March 2019. OSU has a tall task ahead in Waco — where the Cowboys are 2-13 since 2007 — as it seeks to end a two-game skid and avoid a 1-4 start in the league.

Shooting struggles: OSU shot a season-worst 32.1% (18-for-56) from the field in Thursday’s 78-57 defeat at Texas Tech with only Bryce Thompson, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Moussa Cisse shooting above 30% of the 10 Cowboys who featured. OSU is eighth in the Big 12 in field goal shooting at 43.3% and last in the league from 3-point range, shooting 29.1%. 

Boone on the bench: Kalib Boone logged just two minutes off the bench in Tuesday’s loss in Lubbock, part of a recent trend for the junior forward. Boone has played only 24 minutes in four Big 12 games since the calendar turned to 2022 and was benched entirely for OSU’s 64-51 win over Texas on Jan. 8. In his place, Tyreek Smith is averaging 2.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game in league play.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OU Sports Extra: OU football staff addition; QB transfer portal and basketball update

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert