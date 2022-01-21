Cowboys head to Texas with chance to cap off big week vs No. 23 Longhorns

Oklahoma State at No. 23 Texas
1 p.m. Saturday, Erwin Events Center, Austin, Texas
ESPN2, KTSB-1170
Records: OSU 10-7, 3-3 Big 12; Texas 13-5, 3-3
Three storylines
Pivot week: Prior to tip-off at Baylor last Saturday, the Cowboys appeared to be reeling after back-to-back losses and a 1-3 start to conference play.
What a difference a week can make.
OSU upset the top-ranked Bears in Waco and then returned home to swipe a 57-56 win in the closing minutes against TCU on Wednesday night, pulling back to .500 in the conference. The victory over the Horned Frogs handed the Cowboys their first consecutive wins since late November, and a win at No. 23 Texas would give OSU only its second winning streak beyond two games this season.
"I hadn't thought about whether we had won two games in a row since November,” coach Mike Boynton said Wednesday. "I know we played a really hard schedule to try to prepare for the Big 12. And hopefully those moments will give us something to draw back on as we move forward in this league."
The Longhorns enter as losers of three of their past four, a run that began with the Cowboys' 64-51 win over Texas on Jan. 8.
Free-throw woes: Before OSU connected on its final six free throws to sneak past TCU, the Cowboys shot 7-for-16 (43.7) at the foul line Wednesday night, a continuation of OSU’s inconsistency from the charity stripe in 2021-22.
“We shoot them every day," Boynton said. "And then tonight we just for whatever reason … it kind of seems like however it starts is kind of how it goes, you know? If we make our first four or five, then you feel good that if we shoot 20 we’re going to shoot 75%. And tonight we missed a couple early.”
With some late free-throw success, the Cowboys finished 56.5% from the line against the Horned Frogs, their worst mark in conference play. The free-throw shooting performance represented OSU’s third-lowest clip on the season trailing only losses to Wichita State (47.3%) and Oakland (50%).
OSU heads to Texas last in the Big 12 this season, shooting 65.7% from the line.
Smith’s role continues to grow: In between Rondel Walker’s 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining and his game-winning free throws Wednesday, forward Tyreek Smith blocked Jakobe Coles’ lay-up attempt to set up the Cowboys' final, decisive points.
Smith put in another standout shift off the bench against the Horned Frogs. He scored two points to go with a team-best seven rebounds (including four on the offensive end), two blocks and a steal in 14 minutes, his second-highest count in Big 12 play. The Texas Tech transfer is averaging 12.5 points per game since conference play began and carving out a growing role for OSU off the bench.
“The one thing you admire about Tyreek is that it doesn’t matter if it’s the last four minutes, the four four minutes, he’s only played four minutes or he’s played 34 minutes. You get the same effort," Boynton said.
“You get the same focus on winning plays. He’s going to screen for his guys to get open. And I’m so thankful that he’s here. Everybody needs guys like that on their team to really win at a high level and he’s certainly made a great impact on our program so far.”
— Eli Lederman Tulsa World