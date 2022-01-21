Cowboys head to Texas with chance to cap off big week vs No. 23 Longhorns

The Longhorns enter as losers of three of their past four, a run that began with the Cowboys' 64-51 win over Texas on Jan. 8.

Free-throw woes: Before OSU connected on its final six free throws to sneak past TCU, the Cowboys shot 7-for-16 (43.7) at the foul line Wednesday night, a continuation of OSU’s inconsistency from the charity stripe in 2021-22.

“We shoot them every day," Boynton said. "And then tonight we just for whatever reason … it kind of seems like however it starts is kind of how it goes, you know? If we make our first four or five, then you feel good that if we shoot 20 we’re going to shoot 75%. And tonight we missed a couple early.”

With some late free-throw success, the Cowboys finished 56.5% from the line against the Horned Frogs, their worst mark in conference play. The free-throw shooting performance represented OSU’s third-lowest clip on the season trailing only losses to Wichita State (47.3%) and Oakland (50%).

OSU heads to Texas last in the Big 12 this season, shooting 65.7% from the line.