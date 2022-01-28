Cowboys head to Florida for Big 12/SEC Challenge

Oklahoma State at Florida
3 p.m. Saturday, O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.
Records: OSU 10-9, 3-5 Big 12; Florida 12-8, 3-4 SEC
TV: ESPN2 Radio: KTSB-1170
Three storylines
Anderson breaks out from deep: Avery Anderson had reached double figures only once in Big 12 play entering Wednesday night. Then, in OSU’s 84-81 overtime loss to No. 23 Iowa State, the junior guard erupted for 34 points, including 27 across the second half and overtime.
Anderson’s career-high scoring performance was born from beyond the arc. He knocked down five 3-pointers and attempted 11 in the loss, the most he’s ever taken in a game at OSU. Anderson said the 3-point shooting barrage came with a nudge from teammates and coach Mike Boynton.
“To see him do it in one game and to understand that they’re shots that help us — help open up the floor, helps (Isaac Likekle) get to the basket, helps Moussa (Cisse) have a little more freedom inside — is the sign of growth (from Anderson),” Boynton said.
Mired in a junior season slump, Anderson broke out from deep Wednesday. Expect more 3-point shooting from him to come.
“Signs of life” from Kalib Boone: Earlier this week, Boynton said he saw “signs of life” from Kalib Boone’s six-point, six-rebound performance in OSU’s Jan. 22 loss at Texas. The junior forward followed that effort with six points off the bench — including scores on back-to-back possessions — against Iowa State.
Boone has struggled to find a rhythm in 2021-22, hampered at the start by a preseason arm injury. Newcomers Cisse and Tyreek Smith have chipped away at Boone’s role in Year 3 and the forward from Tulsa has averaged only 5.8 minutes per game since conference play began.
But with his showings against Texas and Iowa State, Boone is offering glimpses of the confidence that made him the Big 12’s top shot blocker a year ago.
“I think he’s starting to feel a little more comfortable that he is still a good player, somebody that we can count on. But we’ve got two guys in front of him right now that are playing pretty well in Moussa and Tyreek," Boynton said.
Cowboys run into Pastrana: There will be a familiar face on the opposing bench Saturday, with former assistant Erik Pastrana now on coach Mike White’s staff with the Gators.
Pastrana spent two seasons in Stillwater from 2019-21 as the Cowboys' recruiting coordinator and an assistant under Boynton. He was instrumental in securing OSU’s fourth-ranked recruiting class in 2020, which featured Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Donovan Williams.
“He meant a lot,” Likekele said of Pastrana this week. “I haven’t talked to my man in a while. Even when he first went away, it’s genuine love here. So we were talking to him and making sure he settled in good and hopefully he’s doing well over there, man.”
“I’m glad to see he’s happy where he is,” Anderson said. “But after that ball gets going, it’s killer mode.”
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World