Cowboys head to Florida for Big 12/SEC Challenge

“Signs of life” from Kalib Boone: Earlier this week, Boynton said he saw “signs of life” from Kalib Boone’s six-point, six-rebound performance in OSU’s Jan. 22 loss at Texas. The junior forward followed that effort with six points off the bench — including scores on back-to-back possessions — against Iowa State.

Boone has struggled to find a rhythm in 2021-22, hampered at the start by a preseason arm injury. Newcomers Cisse and Tyreek Smith have chipped away at Boone’s role in Year 3 and the forward from Tulsa has averaged only 5.8 minutes per game since conference play began.

But with his showings against Texas and Iowa State, Boone is offering glimpses of the confidence that made him the Big 12’s top shot blocker a year ago.

“I think he’s starting to feel a little more comfortable that he is still a good player, somebody that we can count on. But we’ve got two guys in front of him right now that are playing pretty well in Moussa and Tyreek," Boynton said.

Cowboys run into Pastrana: There will be a familiar face on the opposing bench Saturday, with former assistant Erik Pastrana now on coach Mike White’s staff with the Gators.