OKLAHOMA STATE BASEBALL

Cowboys head to Big 12-leading West Virginia winners of three straight

  • Updated
  • 0
Bedlam baseball (copy)

Oklahoma State's Jake Thompson (17) scores in the fifth inning during the college baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners at O'Brate Stadium at Stillwater, Okla., Friday, April, 8, 2022.

 STF

Oklahoma State

Record: 24-9 (7-2 Big 12)

Looking ahead: Following a series victory over Oklahoma and a midweek victory against Wichita State, OSU visits Big 12 leader West Virginia (21-10, 5-1 Big 12) for a weekend series at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Cowboys have taken four of their last five meetings with the Mountaineers.

All three games will be streamed on ESPN+. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. before a pair of afternoon starts Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (noon). OSU holds a 20-12 advantage in the all-time series with West Virginia.

Looking back: After suffering another come-from-behind defeat to the Sooners in last Friday’s opener, the Cowboys recovered to take two straight from their in-state rivals with Nolan McLean driving in three runs in Sunday’s series clincher. Brett Brown and Griffin Doersching both launched home runs Tuesday as OSU secured its two-game season sweep over the Shockers.

Notable: Doersching’s 500-foot-blast and Brown’s two-run shot on Tuesday brought OSU’s home run count on the year to 36, fourth-most in the Big 12 behind Texas (57), Texas Tech (55) and Kansas State (42) … Cowboys right-hander Justin Campbell fanned seven Sooners in his last outing on April 8 to improve his Big 12-best strikeout tally to 73 … West Virginia’s Ben Hampton is projected to start the middle game on Saturday. The sophomore left-hander enters the weekend second in the conference in innings pitched (50.2) and fifth in ERA (3.02) … OSU has committed 19 errors this season and travels to West Virginia with a fielding percentage of .984, fourth-best in the nation.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid fan of soccer (read: fútbol). Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

