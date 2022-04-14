Cowboys head to Big 12-leading West Virginia winners of three straight

Oklahoma State

Record: 24-9 (7-2 Big 12)

Looking ahead: Following a series victory over Oklahoma and a midweek victory against Wichita State, OSU visits Big 12 leader West Virginia (21-10, 5-1 Big 12) for a weekend series at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Cowboys have taken four of their last five meetings with the Mountaineers.

All three games will be streamed on ESPN+. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. before a pair of afternoon starts Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (noon). OSU holds a 20-12 advantage in the all-time series with West Virginia.

Looking back: After suffering another come-from-behind defeat to the Sooners in last Friday’s opener, the Cowboys recovered to take two straight from their in-state rivals with Nolan McLean driving in three runs in Sunday’s series clincher. Brett Brown and Griffin Doersching both launched home runs Tuesday as OSU secured its two-game season sweep over the Shockers.

Notable: Doersching’s 500-foot-blast and Brown’s two-run shot on Tuesday brought OSU’s home run count on the year to 36, fourth-most in the Big 12 behind Texas (57), Texas Tech (55) and Kansas State (42) … Cowboys right-hander Justin Campbell fanned seven Sooners in his last outing on April 8 to improve his Big 12-best strikeout tally to 73 … West Virginia’s Ben Hampton is projected to start the middle game on Saturday. The sophomore left-hander enters the weekend second in the conference in innings pitched (50.2) and fifth in ERA (3.02) … OSU has committed 19 errors this season and travels to West Virginia with a fielding percentage of .984, fourth-best in the nation.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

