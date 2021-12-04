Cowboys get Sunday visit from Xavier

Xavier (6-1) at Oklahoma State (6-2)
Big 12/Big East Battle
4 p.m. Sunday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN2, KTSB-1170
Three storylines
Free-throw struggles: The Cowboys shot 9-for-19 (47.4%) from the foul line in Wednesday’s 60-51 loss to Wichita State. Coach Mike Boynton called the free-throw shooting performance — OSU’s third worst in the last four seasons — "mind numbing." The Cowboys are shooting 65.7% from the charity stripe, which ranks 297th in the country.
Anderson’s scoring effort: Junior guard Avery Anderson bucked his early season struggles for at least a night Wednesday, pouring in a season-high 17 points in the defeat. Anderson shot 6-of-13 from the field and finished as OSU’s only scorer in double figures against the Shockers. He also contributed six turnovers to the Cowboys’ season-high tally of 21.
Points in the paint: Of OSU’s 594 points scored in 2021, 326 have come in the paint. The Cowboys are scoring 55% of their points in the paint powered by interior presences Kalib Boone (9.3 points per game) and Moussa Cisse (6.9 PPG) and a fast-break offense that’s accounting for 28.7% of OSU’s scoring.