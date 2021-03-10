Cowboys gear up for a potential long postseason run starting on Thursday

Oklahoma State is entering the Big 12 Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference, right now.

The Cowboys won four of their final five regular-season games, all against top-25 opponents. The final game was an 85-80 road win against then-No. 6 West Virginia without Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele.

The No. 4-seeded Pokes will have a rematch against WVU in their first Big 12 Tournament game in Kansas City. The quarterfinal tipoff is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and will air on ESPN.

Cunningham missed the regular-season finale with a slightly sprained ankle. Likekele has missed six of the past seven games with what was first a foot injury before also injuring his hand in a win against Texas Tech Feb. 22. Both are expected to play Thursday.

Thursday will be the second time this season OSU will play the same team in back-to-back games. It worked out well for the Cowboys the first time, winning both Bedlam games in three days.

Winning in Morgantown — despite committing 20 turnovers, while shooting 14 fewer free throws than the Mountaineers — should be a good sign for their potential to play even better in the rematch.