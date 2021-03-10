Cowboys gear up for a potential long postseason run starting on Thursday

Oklahoma State is entering the Big 12 Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference, right now.
The Cowboys won four of their final five regular-season games, all against top-25 opponents. The final game was an 85-80 road win against then-No. 6 West Virginia without Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele.
The No. 4-seeded Pokes will have a rematch against WVU in their first Big 12 Tournament game in Kansas City. The quarterfinal tipoff is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and will air on ESPN.
Cunningham missed the regular-season finale with a slightly sprained ankle. Likekele has missed six of the past seven games with what was first a foot injury before also injuring his hand in a win against Texas Tech Feb. 22. Both are expected to play Thursday.
Thursday will be the second time this season OSU will play the same team in back-to-back games. It worked out well for the Cowboys the first time, winning both Bedlam games in three days.
Winning in Morgantown — despite committing 20 turnovers, while shooting 14 fewer free throws than the Mountaineers — should be a good sign for their potential to play even better in the rematch.
“I look at it is, we overcame a lot, but boy, we’ve got a lot that we can get better at,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said after the game. “And if we can figure out how to be better at a couple more things between now and Thursday, I like our chances in Kansas City and certainly in Indianapolis once we get there.”
OSU didn’t get much love in the preseason rankings, but the Cowboys are now ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press poll with four top-10 wins and seven top-25 wins. They’ve won six of their last seven and have proven the team is more than just Cunningham, which makes them a dangerous matchup in the postseason.
“Our team is real versatile,” said Avery Anderson III, who scored a career-high 31 points at WVU. “A lot of people can do a whole bunch of different things.”
OSU put together a strong regular-season resume, but Anderson said the Cowboys still have a lot to prove. The journey toward a potential Big 12 Tournament run starts Thursday, but each game is expected to be a battle.
Seven of the 10 teams entered the conference tournament ranked in the top 25. The road to the title game will most likely go through No. 2 Baylor for OSU. The tournament is stacked with multiple teams that could potentially make a run in the NCAA tournament, and Boynton said that’s the beauty and challenge of playing in the Big 12.
“I think what makes the Big 12 the best basketball conference in the country is every game you’re looking across from you and there’s a hall of fame coach with really good players who has been in every situation imaginable,” Boynton said. “And everybody plays differently, so if you’re going to have success in this league with any level of consistency, you have to be able to adapt.”