Cowboys gain two more commitments from transfers, lead country in portal additions

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State on Sunday earned two commitments from transfer players.

The Cowboys’ now have seven players transferring into the program next season, the highest amount of any FBS team in the nation.

Kenneth Harris, a sophomore cornerback transfer from Arkansas State, announced his commitment to OSU via Twitter. The 6-foot, 191-pound defensive back tallied 71 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions across three seasons with the Red Wolves.

After announcing his entrance into the transfer portal on Nov. 29, Harris received offers from Mississippi, Memphis and others before committing to the Cowboys.

Harris will serve as immediate relief to OSU’s secondary, which lost starting cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and starting safety Thomas Harper to the transfer portal earlier this month. Reserve defensive backs Kanion Williams and Demarco Jones also entered the portal.

Harris will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Several hours after Harris’ announcement, UNLV transfer offensive lineman Noah McKinney announced his commitment to OSU on Twitter.

McKinney — a 6-5, 310 pound freshman — redshirted with the Rebels in 2022, and will have four years of eligibility remaining at OSU. He joins Texas State tackle Dalton Cooper as the two transfer linemen for the Cowboys.

Harris and McKinney become the sixth and seventh commitments in OSU’s transfer class, which now has the most transfer commitments in the country, according to On3.

On defense, linebacker Justin Wright (Tulsa) and defensive end Anthony Goodlow (Tulsa) join Harris as transfer portal additions.

Offensively, McKinney and Cooper are joined by running back Sean Tyler (Western Michigan) and wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (Washington State) from the transfer portal.