Cowboys finish strong, knock off No. 12 Texas Tech in finale

STILLWATER — Ever since Nov. 2, when the NCAA Committee on Infractions upheld sanctions on Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball program including a ban from the 2022 postseason, the March 5 finale with No. 12 Texas Tech had been settled as the Cowboys’ final destination.

On Saturday afternoon, OSU arrived at the finish line inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. And in the closing minutes of a season uprooted before it even began four months ago, the Cowboys battled to the end, scraping a 52-51 win over the Red Raiders and closing a seemingly lost season at .500.

Afterward, coach Mike Boynton said that OSU (15-15, 8-10 Big 12) capped its season playing “the way we were designed to be able to play.”

Moussa Cisse tallied four of his five blocks in the second half. OSU held the visitors to two points over the final 9:48. The game-winner came from Bryce Thompson, who Bryce Williams found for the go-ahead 3-pointer in the left corner with 19.4 seconds remaining.

And the gathered crowd of 10,184 erupted into euphoria when Tyreek Smith got a piece of Terrence Shannon Jr.’s jumper as time ran out.

Boynton and Co. finished strong on Saturday.

“The NCAA kind of messed us up early, but we stayed with it,” said Thompson, who closed his debut season at OSU with 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting. “We stayed locked in and we just tried to do what we could to do what was in our power. I think we did that in these last two months.”

Isaac Likekele, one of two seniors honored for Senior Day, strutted at midcourt when the buzzer sounded. Cisse launched the deflected basketball into orbit before it eventually landed some 50 feet away in Boynton's arms. A celebratory chest bump between Cisse and Kalib Boone left both big men flat on their backs.

The day ended in celebration after the Cowboys erased a 10-point second-half deficit and closed on a 13-2 run capped by Thompson’s late triple to sneak past the postseason-bound Red Raiders.

Rondel Walker knocked down three first-half 3-pointers and led OSU scorers with 12 points on a day the Cowboys shot 32.8% from the field and 21.7% from 3-point range. Cisse added five blocks to his Big 12-best tally to go with 10 rebounds.

Kevin Obanor, the former Oral Roberts forward, scored a game-high 16 points as one of two Texas Tech players in double figures.

“I thought they did a wonderful job of just playing hard, playing great defense,” said Texas Tech coach Mark Adams. “Mixed the defenses up. The coaching staff, I thought, did a really good job."

The Cowboys' third win over a ranked opponent returned OSU to .500 and left it tied for fifth in the regular-season standings. But the Big 12 Tournament will commence this week in Kansas City, Missouri, with the Cowboys at home in Stillwater.

Mixed in with the postgame elation was that reality, which has hung over Boynton's team since November.

“I feel terrible about it," he said. "Because this should not be the end for them. They should have another opportunity to go and continue to compete. That’s disappointing.”

Boynton's Cowboys did indeed battle, over the final month of the season and in Saturday's final act.

After a dismal second half in OSU's 81-72 loss at Florida on Jan. 29, the fifth-year coach called out his players for allowing their circumstances to seep into the season. OSU went 5-5 from that point on in a run featuring three overtime games and a single loss — at Kansas on Feb. 14 — by double digits.

“You’ve got to have some type of pride about yourself," Likekele said.

On Saturday, the Cowboys trailed 49-39 with 9:48 remaining at the end of a 9-2 Texas Tech run. OSU clamped down and clawed back in the final 10 minutes, leading for the first time since the closing minutes of the first half on Thompson's go-ahead 3-pointer.

Thompson's winner sealed a final victory for the Cowboys in 2021-22 and secured a fitting ending to a long, winding season.

“What those kids went through this year was really, really hard," Boynton said. "And I thought what was on display most of the season, certainly in the last week, was an unbelievable amount of pride and high character care for the program.”

OSU 52, NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 51

TEXAS TECH (23-8): Obanor 4-11 5-6 16, Brys.Williams 6-13 0-0 13, Arms 3-7 0-0 7, Shannon 2-8 0-0 6, Warren 3-8 0-0 6, Nadolny 0-1 0-2 0, Santos-Silva 0-3 1-2 1, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Batcho 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 6-10 51.

OKLAHOMA ST. (15-15): Smith 3-4 0-1 6, Cisse 1-4 2-4 4, Anderson 3-12 3-4 9, Likekele 2-5 0-0 5, Thompson 5-15 0-0 11, Walker 4-7 1-1 12, Ke.Boone 0-5 3-3 3, Bryc.Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Moncrieffe 0-0 0-0 0, Ka.Boone 1-2 0-0 2, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 9-13 52.

Halftime: 27-27. 3-point goals: Texas Tech 7-21 (Obanor 3-5, Shannon 2-5, Arms 1-3, Brys.Williams 1-4, Agbo 0-1, Nadolny 0-1, Warren 0-2), Oklahoma St. 5-23 (Walker 3-6, Likekele 1-1, Thompson 1-5, Bryc.Williams 0-3, Anderson 0-4, Ke.Boone 0-4). Fouled out: Brys.Williams. Rebounds: Texas Tech 33 (Obanor 10), Oklahoma St. 37 (Cisse 10). Assists: Texas Tech 9 (Shannon 4), Oklahoma St. 8 (Thompson 3). Total fouls: Texas Tech 12, Oklahoma St. 12. A: 10,184 (13,611).

