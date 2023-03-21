STILLWATER — Tylor Perry took the shot from near the Oklahoma State logo at midcourt of Gallagher-Iba Arena.

With the shot clock bleeding down to the final seconds, Perry, a senior guard at North Texas, attempted a deep three over OSU’s Woody Newton, swishing the ball through the net.

With less than two minutes remaining in overtime, Perry put the Mean Green up by three over OSU.

And as the final buzzer rang on a Tuesday evening in Stillwater, North Texas clawed out a 65-59 overtime win against Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena, advancing to the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament in Las Vegas.

The loss eliminates OSU from the NIT, ending the Cowboys’ season.

With less than four minutes to play, senior guard Tylor Perry put the Mean Green (29-7) up by one from the free-throw line. A crucial block from UNT sophomore Aaron Scott on a layup attempt by OSU’s John-Michael Wright would preserve the Mean Green’s lead.

With two minutes remaining, Scott would bump UNT’s lead up to three at the free-throw line, making both attempts.

OSU’s Woody Newton would tie the game at 55 with a three on the ensuing possession and after a defensive stop,

With 20 seconds left in the game, Caleb Asberry missed two free throws in a tie game, but after an offensive rebound by Moussa Cisse on the miss kept possession with the Cowboys.

After inbounding, John-Michael Wright would miss a floater, giving UNT the ball with 3.7 seconds left. A last-ditch heave from half-court would send the game to overtime.

After managing 17 points in the first half, OSU (20-16) managed to show fight out of the intermission, scoring 20 points in the first six minutes and eventually taking a lead in the game.

The Cowboys would outscore North Texas 38-31 in the second but fell short of a comeback.

After trading baskets for several minutes, OSU guard Caleb Asberry landed a crucial three with eight minutes remaining. Not just crucial in retaking the lead for the Cowboys, but also serving as one of the few threes to fall for OSU.

OSU would finish shooting 4-of-22 from beyond the arc as offensive woes continued to haunt the Cowboys.

Meanwhile it was Moussa Cisse keeping OSU in the game. The 7-foot-1 center found success in the mid-range, finishing the night with 13 points and shooting 6-for-6 from the field, a handful of them coming from jump shots.