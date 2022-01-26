Cowboys fall short against No. 23 Iowa St. in overtime

“I’m not the guy that’s just going to take every three of the game,” Anderson said. “If it’s a good look then I’m going to take it. At the past few practices they’ve been telling me to shoot the ball, shoot the ball, shoot the ball. So I just had that in my mind.

Anderson scored four more points in overtime when Brockington and Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter (18 points) combined to score 10 of the Cyclones’ 14 points in the extra period.

Anderson’s made free throws with 19 seconds remaining cut the Iowa State lead to 82-81 and the Cowboys regained possession with 19 seconds remaining after Hunter was forced out of bounds. The turnover set up Anderson’s miss at the rim, which Cisse (eight points, seven rebounds) followed with what appeared to be the go-ahead putback.

Instead, Cisse’s slam was ruled goaltending on the floor and upheld upon video review.

“I think what they said was it was over the cylinder at the time that he touched it and that's illegal to touch it,” coach Mike Boynton said.

Jackson followed with a pair of free throws and the Cowboys’ hopes of forcing double overtime died on missed 3-point attempts from Keylan Boone and Anderson in the closing seconds.