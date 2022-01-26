Cowboys fall short against No. 23 Iowa St. in overtime

STILLWATER — For moments during Avery Anderson III’s career-high scoring night Wednesday, it looked as though Oklahoma State’s junior guard couldn’t miss. Yet it was Anderson’s final two shots, a pair that didn’t fall, which proved the difference in the Cowboys’ 84-81 overtime loss to No. 23 Iowa State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Anderson saw his runner roll off the rim as OSU trailed 82-81 before watching Moussa Cisse’s follow-up putback called off with 12 seconds remaining. And after Cyclones guard Tre Jackson extended the advantage to 84-81 with a pair of free throws, the ball found Anderson again for a 3-point attempt that fell short at the buzzer in the closing moments of a back and forth affair that featured 28 lead changes.
Anderson scored 27 points across the second half and overtime Wednesday in a career-best 34-point performance. But his volume scoring night wasn’t enough for OSU (10-9, 3-5 Big 12) to overcome Izaiah Brockington’s 26 points and a 42.9% 3-point shooting effort from visiting Iowa State (15-5, 3-5), led by Caleb Grill’s 5-for-7 performance from deep.
The Cowboys finished 7-for-24 (29.2%) from 3-point range and missed their first seven 3-point attempts after halftime before Anderson knocked down the eighth. The first of Anderson’s three second-half triples kicked off a rampant scoring performance after halftime, when he accounted for 23 of the Cowboys’ 36 points. He scored OSU’s final 13 points of the regulation, sending the contest to overtime with the teams knotted 70-70 with a scoring performance that began from beyond the arc.
“I’m not the guy that’s just going to take every three of the game,” Anderson said. “If it’s a good look then I’m going to take it. At the past few practices they’ve been telling me to shoot the ball, shoot the ball, shoot the ball. So I just had that in my mind.
Anderson scored four more points in overtime when Brockington and Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter (18 points) combined to score 10 of the Cyclones’ 14 points in the extra period.
Anderson’s made free throws with 19 seconds remaining cut the Iowa State lead to 82-81 and the Cowboys regained possession with 19 seconds remaining after Hunter was forced out of bounds. The turnover set up Anderson’s miss at the rim, which Cisse (eight points, seven rebounds) followed with what appeared to be the go-ahead putback.
Instead, Cisse’s slam was ruled goaltending on the floor and upheld upon video review.
“I think what they said was it was over the cylinder at the time that he touched it and that's illegal to touch it,” coach Mike Boynton said.
Jackson followed with a pair of free throws and the Cowboys’ hopes of forcing double overtime died on missed 3-point attempts from Keylan Boone and Anderson in the closing seconds.
OSU’s Isaac Likekele scored 13 points, finishing as the only other OSU scorer in double figures. He padded the stat sheet with season-high assists, six rebounds and three steals.
All three of his steals came before halftime when the senior guard scored eight points and tallied five assists, poking the ball away from Iowa State’s Alijaz Kuntz in the final minute of the half and finishing on the other end to hand the hosts a 35-34 halftime lead.
Bryce Thompson, who entered leading OSU with 12.0 points per game in Big 12 play, finished with seven points on 1-for-8 shooting. Cowboys leading scorer Bryce Williams missed a second consecutive game with an ankle injury.
OSU travels to face Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
No. 23 Iowa St. 84, Oklahoma St. 81, OT
Iowa St.;34;36;14;—;84
Oklahoma St.;35;35;11;—;81
IOWA ST. (15-5): Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Brockington 11-20 1-2 26, Hunter 6-13 3-3 18, Kalscheur 4-11 0-4 8, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0, Conditt 4-4 2-3 10, Grill 5-7 0-0 15, Kunc 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 32-60 8-16 84.
OKLAHOMA ST. (10-9): Cisse 4-5 0-2 8, Anderson 9-16 11-13 34, Likekele 6-9 1-1 13, Thompson 1-8 5-6 7, R.Walker 1-7 1-2 4, Moncrieffe 1-2 2-3 4, Ke.Boone 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Ka.Boone 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 26-55 22-29 81.
Halftime: Oklahoma St. 35-34. 3-Point Goals: Iowa St. 12-28 (Grill 5-7, Brockington 3-4, Hunter 3-8, Jackson 1-2, Kunc 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6), Oklahoma St. 7-24 (Anderson 5-11, Ke.Boone 1-3, R.Walker 1-5, Thompson 0-5). Fouled Out: Kalscheur. Rebounds: Iowa St. 27 (Conditt 8), Oklahoma St. 30 (Cisse 7). Assists: Iowa St. 21 (Jones, Kalscheur 5), Oklahoma St. 15 (Likekele 8). Total Fouls: Iowa St. 23, Oklahoma St. 21. A: 8,271 (13,611).