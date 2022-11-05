 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowboys fall 37-16 to Kansas; Jayhawks reach bowl eligibility

Oklahoma St Kansas Football

Kansas cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson (3) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Oklahoma State's 12-game win streak against Kansas ended Saturday, when the 18th-ranked Cowboys continued to struggle on offense and defense in a 37-16 loss.

With Spencer Sanders held out with a shoulder injury, freshman Garret Rangel got the nod at quarterback over Gunnar Gundy. Rangel threw interceptions on his first two series and lost a key fumble in the second quarter but threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jayhawks (6-3) received a career-high 224 rushing yards from running back Devin Neal, who also had 110 receiving yards. It was their first win against a ranked opponent since 2010, sending Kansas to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.

OSU (6-3, 3-3) lost for the third time in four games, with all three coming on the road.

