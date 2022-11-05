Cowboys fall 37-16 to Kansas as freshman Garret Rangel starts at QB

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Faced with a quarterback dilemma heading into Saturday’s game at Kansas, Mike Gundy surveyed his options.

He could have continued to play fourth-year starter Spencer Sanders, who has been dealing with a throwing-shoulder injury for the past month, or he could go with his son, Gunnar, the backup who played in the fourth quarter against Kansas State.

Gundy went a different direction, giving the surprise nod to freshman Garret Rangel.

“What we did with those guys is we graded everything they did in practice all week and he had just an ever-so-slightly better grade than Gunnar,” Gundy said. “So we started him for that reason.”

For his first substantial playing time at Oklahoma State, Rangel had his share of ups and downs. In the 37-16 loss that ended a 12-game win streak in the series, he threw for 304 passing yards and two touchdowns but also accounted for four turnovers.

“Once he settled down, he made some plays,” Gundy said. “Obviously turnovers are difficult, but he made a few plays.”

Rangel’s day got off to a rough start when he threw interceptions on the first two drives. The first came on a third down when he was trying to force a pass into a small window, and the second was an errant throw floated toward Bryson Green.

“At the end of the day, the picks don’t show how well he played today,” Green said. “I’m proud of him.”

The most impressive part of Rangel’s performance was how he weathered those two miscues and went back to work. On a series early in the second quarter, he showed his passing ability and completed six of seven throws including a touchdown to Stephon Johnson Jr. The lone incompletion was a drop.

On another promising possession, OSU marched down to the Jayhawks’ 14-yard line where it faced fourth-and-1. Rangel went under center and bobbled the snap, resulting in a lost fumble and a lost chance to cut into what was then a 10-point deficit.

Turnovers weren’t the only issue. On seven trips into Kansas territory, the Cowboys scored only three times — two touchdowns and a field goal.

“For a young guy, I thought (Rangel) did a good job,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “We missed opportunities on points several times. We got down in there and just couldn’t finish. That’s what we’ll look at when we get back.”

Rangel, who isn’t made available for media interviews as a first-year player, can appear in two more games without losing his redshirt status. OSU has three regular-season games remaining and has reached bowl eligibility.

Regarding Sanders, who needs three wins to become the winningest quarterback in program history, Gundy said: “We go through the same thing with him (every week). This has been the same thing for a few weeks now. We try to decide late in the week where we’re at with him, and we just felt like that he wasn’t quite ready to go out and play in this game.”