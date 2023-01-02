Cowboys escape late comeback from Mountaineers, win first conference game of the season

STILLWATER — Kalib Boone lofted the ball up into the air.

The buzzer sounded, signifying Oklahoma State was going to escape with a win.

Despite a late push from West Virginia in the closing minutes, the Cowboys defeated the Mountaineers 67-60, claiming their first conference win of the season on Monday on a warm Monday evening at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU (9-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12) climbed out to a 31-22 lead in the first half, and reinforced it early out of the intermission, rising to a 13-point advantage.

But, powered by senior guard Erik Stevenson, the Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2) clawed back into the game late in the second half. With less than eight minutes left in the game, Stevenson scored thrice from 3-point land, the 9-0 run giving WVU its first lead of the night.

Tempers would flare following his streak, with Stevenson being assessed a technical foul following the run after he said something to former OSU guard Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside.

The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year returned to his alma mater Monday night, and received heavy praise from the crowd of 6,134.

Stevenson would foul out two minutes later, finishing the night with 17 points and three steals in 25 minutes.

The Cowboys would remain within reach of the Mountaineers, eventually retaking the lead with a pair of free throws from Bryce Thompson. For the second-straight game, Thompson led the Cowboys in scoring, finishing with 15 points.

Guards Avery Anderson and John-Michael Wright also finished with double digits in the points column.

Despite holding the Mountaineers to 22 points in the first half, the Cowboys defense would struggle out of the locker room, allowing 38 points in the final frame.

OSU was without starting center Moussa Cisse, who appeared to suffer a lower left leg injury, needing assistance off the court before heading to the locker room.

The 7-foot-1 center would return to the bench before halftime and eventually returned to the game with 12 minutes remaining, but played sparingly in the final minutes.

In his absence, forward Tyreek Smith played 27 minutes, finishing with four points and six rebounds.

OSU still held the Mountaineers to their lowest scoring output of the season, which was previously 68 points against Purdue.

OKLAHOMA ST. 67, WEST VIRGINIA 60

West Virginia;22;38;—;60

Oklahoma St.;31;36;—;67

WEST VIRGINIA (10-4): Bell 0-2 4-8 4, Matthews 2-3 4-6 8, Mitchell 5-12 4-4 16, Ke.Johnson 0-8 4-6 4, Stevenson 7-12 0-0 17, Toussaint 1-5 1-2 3, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Suemnick 1-3 0-2 2, Wague 1-1 0-0 2, Okonkwo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 17-28 60.

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-5): Boone 5-6 0-0 10, Cisse 3-5 0-0 6, Anderson 6-10 1-1 13, Thompson 5-14 3-6 15, Wright 4-7 1-2 11, Smith 0-0 4-4 4, Asberry 1-3 3-4 6, Newton 0-1 0-0 0, C.Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 12-17 67.

3-Point Goals: West Virginia 5-18 (Stevenson 3-7, Mitchell 2-4, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Wilson 0-2), Oklahoma St. 5-16 (Wright 2-4, Thompson 2-5, Asberry 1-3, Anderson 0-2, C.Harris 0-2). Fouled Out: Stevenson, Anderson. Rebounds: West Virginia 36 (Bell 9), Oklahoma St. 29 (Boone, Smith 6). Assists: West Virginia 9 (Mitchell, Stevenson, Toussaint 2), Oklahoma St. 8 (Wright 4). Total Fouls: West Virginia 21, Oklahoma St. 25.