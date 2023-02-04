STILLWATER – On Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma State upset No. 15 TCU, 79-73, at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Cowboys jumped out to a 14-2 lead early in the first half, powered by three baskets from Kalib Boone and 3-point scores from John-Michael Wright and Woody Newton.

After trailing by as much as 19 points, TCU (17-6 overall, 6-4 Big 12) methodically cut into the Cowboys’ lead, taking the lead with less than four minutes to go. But scores from Wright, and key defensive stops, OSU would retake the lead and claim the win.

Boone continued his scoring prowess, setting a career-high in points with 25. He added six rebounds in the win.

The Horned Frogs were without leading scorer Mikes Miles and top rebounder Eddie Lampkin Jr. against OSU, with Emanuel Miller leading TCU with 17 points.

Starting guard Avery Anderson missed the game with a left wrist injury he’s been dealing with for several weeks. Caleb Asberry started in his place, scoring 19 points and adding five rebounds.

What is means for OSU

The Cowboys bolstered their NCAA Tournament case with the decisive win Saturday. OSU (14-9 overall, 5-5 Big 12) have won four of its last five conference games, and are 5-1 in the past six games.

The win against the Horned Frogs is the Cowboys’ second win against a ranked opponent this season, with OSU defeating No. 13 Iowa State two weeks ago at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

In ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest iteration of Bracketology, the Cowboys were slated as one of the final four teams to make the tournament, with Lunardi projecting OSU as a No. 11 seed. The win against TCU will likely bolster the Cowboys higher in the coming week.